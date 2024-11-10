or
Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente 'Moved in Together' After Model's Divorce From Tom Brady Was 'Finalized': They 'Have a Really Strong Bond' 

Split photo of Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente and Tom Brady.
Source: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente were friends before they became romantic partners.

By:

Nov. 10 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente didn't waste any time with their whirlwind relationship.

According to a source, the pair "moved in together" after Bündchen's divorce from football star Tom Brady was finalized in October 2022, and the happy couple have been "attached at the hip ever since."

gisele bundchen joaquim valente moved in together divorce tom brady
Source: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente are expecting their first child together.

Earlier this year, the soon-to-be mother-of-three — who shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with Brady — revealed this was her first romance that started out with a strong friendship.

"It’s very different. It is very honest, and it’s very transparent," she told New York Times in March.

A source also spilled to Us Weekly that Valente and Bündchen "were just friends for a year before things turned romantic."

gisele bundchen joaquim valente moved in together divorce tom brady
Source: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen shares two children with ex Tom Brady.

The 44-year-old model also revealed that her divorce from Brady helped her realize what she wanted and what she didn't want in a partnership.

"It’s a new chapter in my life, and I get to learn new things," she continued. "And I get to walk my path in a different way."

Gisele Bündchen

gisele bundchen joaquim valente moved in together divorce tom brady
Source: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady finalized their divorce in October 2022.

This comes shortly after a source confirmed Bündchen and Valente are currently expecting their first child — news that reportedly caught Brady off guard. The model is said to be "several months along" and is already "planning a home birth" for the new baby.

"Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquim but he never imagined they would be having a child together," an insider spilled last month. "It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him he was stunned, to say the least."

gisele bundchen joaquim valente moved in together divorce tom brady
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady 'was upset' after he heard his ex-wife was pregnant, according to a source.

A separate source claimed hearing that his ex-wife was pregnant "stung" after they chose to end their 13-year marriage.

"Tom had to get out his feelings about it and he did it in his own time. There's not a lot of people who see the Tom behind closed doors, but those that do could see he was upset," the source noted. "It was a hard pill to swallow. It was never something he ever thought was going to happen. But she is still the mother of two of his children, so he wants her to be OK."

A source spoke with Us Weekly about when Bündchen and Valente moved in with each other.

