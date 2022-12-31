OK Magazine
Hollywood Heartthrobs! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of 2022: Photos

thirst trap pp
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram; @therock/Instagram; @mariolopez/Instagram
Dec. 31 2022, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

A special thank you to every handsome Hollywood fella who flaunted their smoking hot figure all over social media this year.

Between Chris Hemsworth flexing his shredded abs throughout the entirety of 2022 and Kelly Ripa doing ladies a favor and turning her Instagram account into a fan page for her attractive husband, Mark Consuelos, fans gushed over their favorite celebrities all year long.

Hopefully, the sexy stars continue to provide us with steamy content in 2023!

Keep scrolling to check out the hottest and manliest celebrity thirst traps of 2022.

Chris Hemsworth

chris hemsworth
Source: @chrishemsworth/Instagram

Do chiseled abs count as a superpower?

When he's not fighting off villains as the star of Thor, you can most likely find Hemsworth breaking a sweat at the gym.

Mario Lopez

mario lopez
Source: @mariolopez/Instagram

Mario Lopez nearly broke the internet with the amount of drool-worthy shirtless videos he shared throughout the year.

Mark Consuelos

mark consuelos
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

More, please!

"Objects may be thirstier than they appear 💦," the Live with Kelly and Ryan star joked beneath an Instagram caption of her handsome hubby back in August.

Ripa recently confessed that she purposefully posts frequent thirst traps of Consuelos as "eye candy" for Madonna ever since the Queen of Pop started following her account.

Jason Momoa

jason momoa
Source: @prideofgypsies/Instagram
Chris Evans

chris evans
Source: @chrisevans/Instagram

Chris Evans was named People's "2022 Sexiest Man Alive."

Shemar Moore

shemar moore
Source: @shemarfmoore/Instagram

What better reason to watch S.W.A.T. — or binge old episodes of Criminal Minds — than to see Shemar Moore live in action?

Back in July, the actor opened up about his fitness journey in a motivational Instagram post.

"I REFUSE to have a 'Dad Bod'… 52 aiming to look 32!!! I’M COMING BACK!!!!" Moore expressed alongside a shirtless mirror selfie. "This ain’t a game… this is MY LIFE!!!! Life knocked me down pretty TOUGH for a couple years…. But I’m STANDING THE F**K UP NOW!!! Here I Come!!!💪🏽🤩❤️."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

the rock
Source: @therock/Instagram

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson can truly do it all.

During 2022, the father-of-three put his muscles to the test when he starred as a superhero in DC Comics' Black Adam.

Nick Jonas

nick jonas
Source: @nickjonas/Instagram

Although he usually keeps clothed, fans still appreciate Nick Jonas' handsome face on their Instagram feed from time to time.

Plus, in 2022, the "Jealous singer" turned from a handsome hubby into a drool-worthy dad!

