Hollywood Heartthrobs! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of 2022: Photos
A special thank you to every handsome Hollywood fella who flaunted their smoking hot figure all over social media this year.
Between Chris Hemsworth flexing his shredded abs throughout the entirety of 2022 and Kelly Ripa doing ladies a favor and turning her Instagram account into a fan page for her attractive husband, Mark Consuelos, fans gushed over their favorite celebrities all year long.
Hopefully, the sexy stars continue to provide us with steamy content in 2023!
Keep scrolling to check out the hottest and manliest celebrity thirst traps of 2022.
Chris Hemsworth
Do chiseled abs count as a superpower?
SANTA'S HELPER? SAMI SHEEN MAKES THE NAUGHTY LIST WITH STRIPPED DOWN HOLIDAY SNAPS: SEE PICS
When he's not fighting off villains as the star of Thor, you can most likely find Hemsworth breaking a sweat at the gym.
Mario Lopez
Mario Lopez nearly broke the internet with the amount of drool-worthy shirtless videos he shared throughout the year.
Mark Consuelos
More, please!
"Objects may be thirstier than they appear 💦," the Live with Kelly and Ryan star joked beneath an Instagram caption of her handsome hubby back in August.
Ripa recently confessed that she purposefully posts frequent thirst traps of Consuelos as "eye candy" for Madonna ever since the Queen of Pop started following her account.
Jason Momoa
No one likes to be shirtless (or pantless) as much as Jason Momoa does.
JASON MOMOA ADMITS HE DOESN'T 'LIKE WEARING CLOTHES,' STRIPS DOWN ON TV TO SHOWCASE HIS BEHIND
Chris Evans
Shemar Moore
What better reason to watch S.W.A.T. — or binge old episodes of Criminal Minds — than to see Shemar Moore live in action?
Back in July, the actor opened up about his fitness journey in a motivational Instagram post.
"I REFUSE to have a 'Dad Bod'… 52 aiming to look 32!!! I’M COMING BACK!!!!" Moore expressed alongside a shirtless mirror selfie. "This ain’t a game… this is MY LIFE!!!! Life knocked me down pretty TOUGH for a couple years…. But I’m STANDING THE F**K UP NOW!!! Here I Come!!!💪🏽🤩❤️."
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson can truly do it all.
During 2022, the father-of-three put his muscles to the test when he starred as a superhero in DC Comics' Black Adam.
Nick Jonas
Although he usually keeps clothed, fans still appreciate Nick Jonas' handsome face on their Instagram feed from time to time.
Plus, in 2022, the "Jealous singer" turned from a handsome hubby into a drool-worthy dad!