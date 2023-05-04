Priyanka Chopra Looks Stunning at 'Love Again' Premiere After Confessing Her Botched Plastic Surgery Caused 'Deep Depression': Photos
Can we have a moment for the dress?
Priyanka Chopra looked absolutely breathtaking at the premiere for her latest starring film Love Again on Wednesday night, May 3.
The Citadel star stunned in a Nina Ricci designer ball gown — elegantly fit for a princess.
The powdered blue dress hugged Chopra’s body and featured a fishtail skirt and statement bow, which flowed down into an eye-catching train.
The gown had an off-the-shoulder ruched neckline and was shockingly made completely out of bleached denim.
Chopra let the dress do the talking as she kept her brunette tresses blown out and slicked down with natural, albeit captivating, glam.
Chopra was joined by her husband, Nick Jonas, who couldn't even get close to his wife if he wanted to, as her iconic ensemble dramatically took up a great deal of space around the stunning star.
Jonas held onto his lovely lady's hand from a distance as they posed for pictures at the red carpet event for the highly anticipated romantic comedy, which premieres in theaters on Friday, May 5.
The Quantico actress' head-turning appearance comes just one day after she opened up about a difficult time in her life during an interview on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" on Tuesday, May 2.
Chopra recalled "a dark phase" during the early years of her acting career, which was when she received a botched nose surgery that lead her down a path of insecurities and upsetting thoughts.
“This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression," admitted the mom-of-one, who welcomed her daughter, Malti, with Jonas last year.
The plastic surgery was performed in an attempt to remove a polyp in her nasal cavity, however, the doctor made a "mistake" during the procedure, leading the actress — and producers — unhappy with her facial structure.
Chopra confessed she was fired from "three different movies" as a result of her botched nose, causing her to think her budding career in the industry "was over before it started."
After gaining confidence from her late father Ashok Chopra to undergo a corrective surgery, Chopra was able to land a comeback role in a Bollywood film directed by Anil Sharma — and the rest is history!