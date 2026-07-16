Production of 'The Last of Us' Season 3 Temporarily Paused

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The production of HBO’s The Last of Us is currently on hold, creating a buzz among fans of the series. A production listing directory for projects filmed in British Columbia, Canada, indicated that filming was paused on June 1.

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Source: HBO Max/YOUTUBE Filming remained on schedule despite the brief production break.

The series, known under the alias Calm Current, is expected to resume on June 28. This temporary break will not delay the overall production schedule, which began in March and is set to conclude in November. Although the exact reason for the pause remains unclear, some speculate that it relates to Canada hosting the upcoming World Cup. The tournament kicks off on June 11, with 13 soccer matches scheduled in cities including Toronto and Vancouver, which could affect local production activities.

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Source: MEGA Pedro Pascal reflected on his character’s emotional farewell after Season 2.

Craig Mazin, the show’s co-creator, confirmed the continuation of the series just before the finale aired. The Last of Us stars Bella Ramsey, Isabela Merced, and Pedro Pascal, who is known for his role as Joel, the smuggler escorting the immune teenager Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America. The second season shocked audiences with Joel's tragic death, a plot twist familiar to those who played the video game. In a past interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pascal shared, “I realize this more and more as I get older, I find myself slipping into denial that anything is over.” His emotional reflection highlights the strong connection between the actor and his character, leaving fans curious about what lies ahead.

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Source: MEGA Kaitlyn Dever prepared to lead the story as Abby in Season 3.

As the narrative shifts in Season 3, Ellie may not be the main focus. Instead, Kaitlyn Dever's character, Abby, who was introduced in Season 2, will take center stage. Dever expressed her excitement, stating, “The scripts, the dialogue and the story is so amazing that I’m not at all going into Season 3 with any sort of fear or hesitation.”

Source: HBO Max/YOUTUBE Fans awaited new cast changes and the series' next chapter.