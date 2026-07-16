or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > HBO
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Production of 'The Last of Us' Season 3 Temporarily Paused

Composite photo of 'The Last of Us' cast.
Source: MEGA; HBO Max/YOUTUBE

Production on ‘The Last of Us’ season 3 paused temporarily in Canada.

Profile Image

July 16 2026, Published 10:39 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The production of HBO’s The Last of Us is currently on hold, creating a buzz among fans of the series. A production listing directory for projects filmed in British Columbia, Canada, indicated that filming was paused on June 1.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Filming remained on schedule despite the brief production break.
Source: HBO Max/YOUTUBE

Filming remained on schedule despite the brief production break.

The series, known under the alias Calm Current, is expected to resume on June 28. This temporary break will not delay the overall production schedule, which began in March and is set to conclude in November.

Although the exact reason for the pause remains unclear, some speculate that it relates to Canada hosting the upcoming World Cup. The tournament kicks off on June 11, with 13 soccer matches scheduled in cities including Toronto and Vancouver, which could affect local production activities.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Pedro Pascal reflected on his character’s emotional farewell after season 2.
Source: MEGA

Pedro Pascal reflected on his character’s emotional farewell after Season 2.

Craig Mazin, the show’s co-creator, confirmed the continuation of the series just before the finale aired. The Last of Us stars Bella Ramsey, Isabela Merced, and Pedro Pascal, who is known for his role as Joel, the smuggler escorting the immune teenager Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America.

The second season shocked audiences with Joel's tragic death, a plot twist familiar to those who played the video game.

In a past interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pascal shared, “I realize this more and more as I get older, I find myself slipping into denial that anything is over.” His emotional reflection highlights the strong connection between the actor and his character, leaving fans curious about what lies ahead.

MORE ON:
HBO

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kaitlyn Dever prepared to lead the story as Abby in season 3.
Source: MEGA

Kaitlyn Dever prepared to lead the story as Abby in Season 3.

As the narrative shifts in Season 3, Ellie may not be the main focus. Instead, Kaitlyn Dever's character, Abby, who was introduced in Season 2, will take center stage.

Dever expressed her excitement, stating, “The scripts, the dialogue and the story is so amazing that I’m not at all going into Season 3 with any sort of fear or hesitation.”

Image of Fans awaited new cast changes and the series' next chapter.
Source: HBO Max/YOUTUBE

Fans awaited new cast changes and the series' next chapter.

Moreover, viewers can expect further changes, including Jorge Lendeborg Jr. stepping into the role of Manny after Danny Ramirez’s departure due to scheduling conflicts. Fans are eager to see how these developments will shape the storyline of the beloved series.

With the temporary pause in production and the impending shifts in character focus, fans are left wondering about the future of The Last of Us. Will the series maintain its momentum? Only time will reveal the answers.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.