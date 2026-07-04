EXCLUSIVE OK! Reveals the Real Reason King Charles Is Refusing to Live in Buckingham Palace After Its $500 Million Facelift Source: MEGA King Charles doesn't want to live in Buckingham Palace after the expensive renovation, a source claims. Aaron Tinney July 4 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA King Charles refuses to live in Buckingham Palace.

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The decision has triggered anger among politicians and campaigners, who question why taxpayers have funded a comprehensive modernization of the building if the King has no intention of moving in. Allies of Charles insist the choice reflects long‑standing personal discomfort with the palace. One source close to the royal household told us: "The King has never liked the idea of living in what he calls a 'goldfish bowl.' He has always bristled at being treated like a museum exhibit in the middle of a tourist attraction, and Buckingham Palace, in his mind, is exactly that." The source added: "He feels more at ease at Clarence House and Windsor, where he can work and live without feeling that every window and corridor is part of a permanent public spectacle."

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Source: MEGA Politicians and campaigners were triggered over King Charles' refusal to live in Buckingham Palace.

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The criticism against Charles' decision not to reside in the palace has been led by Labour peer and former Public Accounts Committee chair Baroness Margaret Hodge, who argues the optics are poor. She said: "They've spent £370 million ($488 million) on doing up Buckingham Palace. They're now not going to move back there." Asked whether she believed that was a problem, Hodge replied: "I think it is." Her wider concern centers on the combination of the Sovereign Grant, rising to around $178 million, the Crown Estate and historic duchies, which she describes as "one heck of a lot of money" when taken together. Palace officials insist the palace refurbishment was essential regardless of who lives there.

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The project has involved replacing antiquated boilers, wiring and pipework, and is intended to address fire and flood risks in a building that has served as the court's principal base since the 19th century. James Chalmers, Keeper of the Privy Purse, defended the new arrangements. He said: "After careful consideration, and to greatly increase opportunities for public access, the King and Queen have decided not to adopt Buckingham Palace as a personal residence and will instead continue to use Clarence House as their London home." He added: "Their Majesties will, however, have access to private rooms within the palace where they can retire during the course of a working day, and which could be utilised as potential residential accommodation in times ahead." Privately, some in the King's circle say his position has been consistent for decades. One long‑time adviser said: "Charles has never been sentimental about the palace. Even as Prince of Wales he talked about it as an office with bedrooms attached, not a home. The idea of rattling around in those cavernous state rooms, with tour groups outside and cameras permanently on the gates, is his definition of a nightmare." The adviser added: "He believes the monarchy has to modernize, and part of that is opening up Buckingham Palace as much as possible to paying visitors instead of treating it as a royal apartment block."

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Source: MEGA One critic called the king 'selfish' for not moving in.

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Not everyone is persuaded. One critic described the decision as "selfish and self‑indulgent," arguing the monarch should embrace the palace's symbolic role. They said: "With this amount of money being spent on Buckingham Palace, Charles should install himself there and help bring in tourism money to Britain." Others point out Queen Elizabeth II, who last stayed overnight at the palace in March 2020 before moving to Windsor during the Covid pandemic, accepted the "Buck House" role as part of the job, and that taxpayers may struggle to understand why her son does not.

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Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth last stayed overnight at Buckingham Palace in March 2020.