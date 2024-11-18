Queen Camilla Mourns Loss of 'Much-Loved' Rescue Dog Beth After Putting Her Down Due to Untreatable Tumor
Queen Camilla's beloved rescue dog Beth has crossed the rainbow bridge.
The royal family's Instagram page honored the late pooch on Monday, November 18, by sharing a few photos of the two together.
"A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen’s much-loved companion from @Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire. 🐾," the caption read.
The upload featured a sweet picture of her husband, King Charles, going nose-to-nose with the Jack Russell Terrier and a video of the pooch tugging on a blue sheet to unveil a plaque.
Fans sent their support via the comments section, with one person writing, "A unique kind of pain. I’m so sorry, Your Majesty. 💔."
"🇬🇧👑🇬🇧 Saying good bye to ‘fur family’ is so hard. My heart is with you❤️ 🐾," gushed another.
Battersa's Chief Executive Peter Laurie also released a statement.
"We're very sad to hear that Beth, HM The Queen's rescue dog, has sadly passed away. Her Majesty, our patron, rehomed Beth from Battersea in 2011 and we have many fond memories of Beth visiting our centres over the years," he shared. "Our thoughts are with Their Majesties at this time, we know how difficult it is to lose a beloved pet and Beth was very special indeed."
A news outlet reported that the pooch was put down this weekend due to an untreatable tumor.
The royals have endured a series of hardships this year, as in February, it was revealed that Charles was battling cancer. The following month, Kate Middleton announced she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy after doctors found cancer during a surgery, but in September, she announced she was cancer-free.
Earlier this month, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace revealed Camilla had to cancel one of her scheduled engagements due to illness.
"Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest," the representative stated. "With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal."
Camilla was supposed attend the annual opening of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on November 7, but Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester took her place.
People reported on the dog having a tumor.