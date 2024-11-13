Queen Camilla Insists She's 'on the Mend' Following Chest Infection: 'I'm Obviously Getting Much Better'

“I’m obviously getting much better, bit of sort of coughing going on,” the Queen said in a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Daily Mail royal correspondent Rebecca English. “I really wanted to come.”

“I’m on the mend, these things always take a bit of time to get rid of. You think you got rid of it, they just sort of hang on for a bit,” Camilla said in another clip while speaking with American author Percival Everett. “But hopefully, I’m on the mend now. It’s nice to see you again.”