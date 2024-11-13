Queen Camilla Insists She's 'on the Mend' Following Chest Infection: 'I'm Obviously Getting Much Better'
Queen Camilla insists she's doing better after she contracted a chest infection that forced her to miss some royal events.
On Tuesday, November 12, the 77-year-old gave an update during a reception for The Booker Prize Foundation at Clarence House, where she and husband King Charles live.
“I’m obviously getting much better, bit of sort of coughing going on,” the Queen said in a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Daily Mail royal correspondent Rebecca English. “I really wanted to come.”
“I’m on the mend, these things always take a bit of time to get rid of. You think you got rid of it, they just sort of hang on for a bit,” Camilla said in another clip while speaking with American author Percival Everett. “But hopefully, I’m on the mend now. It’s nice to see you again.”
As OK! previously reported, on November 5, the palace announced Camilla would have to sit out of some events and recuperate.
“Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told the BBC at the time. “With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal.”
Camilla later ended up not being able to be present at last weekend's Remembrance Day events, including the annual ceremony at The Cenotaph war memorial in London.
However, Kate Middleton, who said she is now cancer-free, was able to be there after remaining out of the spotlight for months.
On November 9, the 42-year-old joined Prince William, King Charles and Princess Anne at Royal Albert Hall in London to honor the service and sacrifices of military personnel.
In footage shared by The Sun, Kate appeared to be holding back tears.
"She is clearly a vital piece of the royal family, a really important both symbolically and in reality as a future Queen," royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told People. "It was good that people saw her. You can’t say she is back...but she is coming back."
William, 42, even looked after his wife, who shared her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.
"He was putting his arm around her and being very protective. It is connected to what he said about this being a ‘brutal’ year," Bedell Smith noted. "I guess you can only imagine that he had witnessed a pretty arduous situation for her, through this year."