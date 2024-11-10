Princess Anne Watched 'Frail' King Charles 'Like a Hawk' During Festival of Remembrance, Body Language Expert Says
King Charles II had his younger sister looking out for him at the Festival of Remembrance.
During the Saturday, November 9, event at the Royal Albert Hall, the leader of England, 75, was flying solo without his wife, Queen Camilla, after she pulled out of events due to a chest infection. Luckily, Princess Anne was by his side.
"It was clear he had a very watchful wing-woman, in a touching display it was Princess Anne who flanked her brother and watched him like a hawk," body language expert Judi James told the Daily Mail while adding that Charles looked "frail" during the ceremony. "Even when there were things happening on the stage we could see her eyes drawn to Charles with a look of almost maternal concern."
The sweet show of support comes as people close to Charles revealed how surprising his cancer diagnosis was after his parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, lived well into their 90s.
"Both his parents had long lives and relatively health ones, so this has come as a huge shock to everybody, really," the former Prince of Wales' ex butler Grant Harrold explained in a recent interview. "I don't think he's a fan of keeping things secret. I think he feels people should be aware of these kind of things. I think it shows you the kind of king that he is. He's somebody that wants to share his health concerns, what he's going through, with these people, with the public."
"He’s got a lot of advisors who are obviously there to kind of keep him up to date with matters of state and day to day activities, but this is something that will be his decision," he continued. "I'm sure the advisors will be in complete agreement that this is a wise move, but this will be his final decision, he would have decided that this announcement should be made and that people should be aware."
In February, Buckingham Palace announced Charles' shocking health battle. "During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the statement said. "His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."
"Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual. The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," the message continued.
"He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer," they added.