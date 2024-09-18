Kate Middleton Returns to Work for the First Time Since Announcing She Is Cancer-Free
Kate Middleton returned to work for the first time since revealing she completed her chemotherapy, hosting a meeting with members from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to chat about her Early Years campaign on Tuesday, September 17.
Kate has spent years advocating for kids, and the gathering was an extension of her commitment to the U.K.'s youngest citizens.
Kate has kept a low-profile to focus on her health, but she returned to social media on Monday, September 9, to update fans on her remission journey.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Due to the severity of her condition, Kate and Prince William were reminded of how life is precious.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she revealed. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
Although Kate was able to meet with staff, the brunette beauty is expected to take her time taking on public duties.
"Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time," the princess shared.
"Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling," Kate concluded. "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."
One day after Kate took to Instagram and X to talk about her diagnosis, William discussed his wife's condition with a well-wisher.
"It’s good news but there is still a long way to go," the Prince of Wales said while visiting the Swiss Valley Community Primary School in Llanelli on Tuesday, September 10.
