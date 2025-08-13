Queen Camilla Orders King Charles to 'Stop' Prince William From 'Creating Issues' as He Edges Closer to the Throne: Source
King Charles’ cancer has left him with little time left as the British Head of State — leading his son Prince William, heir to the throne, to take on a greater role in the monarchy.
According to royal photographer Ian Pelham Turner, William’s crass leadership has prompted his stepmother, Queen Camilla, to address his takeover with Charles.
'She's Seeing William Trying to Create Issues'
“I think what is happening at the moment, and it’s just my inkling, there’s nothing I can sort of prove and say, ‘This is the case,’ but I get the feeling at the moment that she’s seeing William trying to create issues, and she’s told Charles to stop it,” Turner claimed.
“Charles has great humanity, and I think he just needed the corners smoothed out, and I think that’s what Camilla has done more than anything,” the royal photographer added.
Private Meeting Held to End Royal Feud
Turner noted how William’s influence shouldn’t be as prominent as his father’s, especially when it comes to mending the ongoing feud between the royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
In July, Charles and Harry’s aides met at the private members’ club Royal Over-Seas League in London to discuss how to move forward.
Turner suggested Camilla was the one to motivate the peace agreement, while disinterested William was off doing “whatever” else.
Prince William's Agenda as Heir to the King
“I think what we’re seeing now, and this is just my take on it, the balcony shot was the first shot across the bows, and I would say a lot of influence probably came from Camilla,” Turner said.
“I think the reality is it’s been rumored for a while that William has been trying to push — whatever — in the monarchy at the moment, that he’s the driving force behind the throne, and I think Charles should be,” he added.
Prince William and Kate Middleton Unaware of Private Peace Meeting
As OK! reported, when William succeeds his father as king, he has no intention to redecorate his brother with royal titles, nor does he plan to allow Harry back into the monarchy.
“This isn’t up for debate. William has already made the call,” a palace staffer claimed. “Harry will have zero role, zero title, and zero place in the new monarchy.”
William and his wife, Kate Middleton, reportedly weren’t made aware of the meeting between Charles and Harry’s aides, with one source claiming it was “the final straw” and an “unforgivable” act.