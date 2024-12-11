Queen Camilla's Son Debunks Conspiracy Theory About the Queen's Ongoing Health Challenges

"Most pressingly, how is your ma doing? Because she was a bit under the weather. Is she going to be in full recovery mode for silly season?" Freddy Clode asked Parker Bowles on "The Go-To Food" podcast.

"I think so, I think, yeah, these things go around ... these bugs," Parker Bowles quickly replied.

"I think ... she did the [Australia] tour and she caught some kind of awful bug and then before she was well again, [she] worked too hard as she's one to do," the culinary professional continued, referring to his mother's tour Down Under.