Queen Camilla's Son Debunks Conspiracy Theory About the Queen's Ongoing Health Challenges
Queen Camilla took a break from royal duties after being diagnosed with a chest infection, but her son, Tom Parker Bowles, gave a rare update on her health.
"Most pressingly, how is your ma doing? Because she was a bit under the weather. Is she going to be in full recovery mode for silly season?" Freddy Clode asked Parker Bowles on "The Go-To Food" podcast.
"I think so, I think, yeah, these things go around ... these bugs," Parker Bowles quickly replied.
"I think ... she did the [Australia] tour and she caught some kind of awful bug and then before she was well again, [she] worked too hard as she's one to do," the culinary professional continued, referring to his mother's tour Down Under.
Since taking a step back from her role, there has been speculation about her ability to celebrate the holidays with the royal family.
"She's going to be able to enjoy the run into Christmas," Clode said, to which Parker Bowles replied, "She's tough."
OK! previously reported royal correspondent Cameron Walker claimed that Camilla "tried not to cause alarm" when she shared her health challenges with the world.
"In contrast to the King and the Princess of Wales announcing their cancer diagnoses, the Queen said it in a very casual way, just talking to guests inside Buckingham Palace in the last hour or so, which happened to be in earshot of the journalists accredited to cover the events," Walker told GB News.
Camilla played a significant role in the monarchy during King Charles and Kate Middleton's medical leave, as His Majesty and the princess were diagnosed with cancer around the same time. However, Camilla took a different approach when she got sick as of late.
"Both the Queen and her team would have known that journalists were going to be in the room," Walker shared. "So I think it was deliberate that she said it in quite a casual way."
"Perhaps one reason why she said it was to show that there isn't really much cause for alarm because she can still continue with the majority of royal duties," he added.
Camilla skipped Remembrance Sunday events, as well as the annual royal family Together at Christmas service.
"Everybody who has gone through a similar thing to her knows that tiredness is very much an issue sometimes," Walker noted. "So that's why we're seeing these inconsistencies with the Queen on whether some engagements she can carry out and some she can not."
"She will be very much focused, I think, on looking forward to the state banquet tonight, taking part in the farewell tomorrow and continuing with other engagements throughout the week," he concluded.
Despite her absence, Camilla shared that she is recovering from her condition.
“I’m obviously getting much better, bit of sort of coughing going on,” the Queen said in a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Daily Mail royal correspondent Rebecca English. “I really wanted to come.”
“I’m on the mend, these things always take a bit of time to get rid of. You think you got rid of it, they just sort of hang on for a bit,” Camilla said in another clip while talking to writer Percival Everett. “But hopefully, I’m on the mend now. It’s nice to see you again.”