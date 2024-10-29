Queen Camilla's Son Tom Parker-Bowles Reveals It Is Challenging to Call His Mother: 'She Doesn't Answer'

Queen Camilla 's son, Tom Parker-Bowles , is opening up about what it's like to have the royal as his mother.

According to Parker-Bowles, the Queen has yet to upgrade to a smartphone.

"We do — my children, my sister and cousins," Bowles said in an interview when discussing their family WhatsApp group. "But my mom still uses an old-fashioned Nokia telephone, so [she] can't. I think it's for security."