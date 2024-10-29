Queen Camilla's Son Tom Parker-Bowles Reveals It Is Challenging to Call His Mother: 'She Doesn't Answer'
Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker-Bowles, is opening up about what it's like to have the royal as his mother.
According to Parker-Bowles, the Queen has yet to upgrade to a smartphone.
"We do — my children, my sister and cousins," Bowles said in an interview when discussing their family WhatsApp group. "But my mom still uses an old-fashioned Nokia telephone, so [she] can't. I think it's for security."
Since ascending to her role, Camilla learned to balance caring for Charles as he battles cancer and her royal duties.
"She's working a lot harder," Parker-Bowles revealed in the interview. "She's always worked quite hard, [so] it's still the case of, I ring my mother, she doesn't answer."
OK! previously reported Bowles gushed over his relationship with his stepfather, King Charles.
"The kindest, most knowledgeable, lovely man. He is someone you can ask about food and it's like asking an academic," Parker-Bowles shared. "He's trodden every corner of his kingdom; he knows farming – he's a farming hero."
"It wouldn't have happened without the palace and the King," he continued. "I knew that I was putting my head into the jaws of a lion, but if I can't do it now, after a quarter of a century of writing about food, when can I do it?"
Although Parker-Bowles is fond of Charles, his stepbrother doesn't have a similar affinity for Camilla. OK! previously reported royal experts believe Camilla doesn't want Prince Harry to return to the royal family after branding her as "wicked."
"Its [Spare's] portrait of the royal family was far from flattering," Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet. "It has made the rift with his brother deeper and possibly irreparable."
"The King was so angered by his personal attacks on Queen Camilla that he evicted the Sussexes from Frogmore, their base in Britain," Fitzwilliams alleged. "It confirmed their belief that both he and Meghan were totally untrustworthy."
As Charles continues to prioritize his health, there has been speculation that Camilla hopes her husband will avoid the Duke of Sussex during this vulnerable time.
"Not everyone is keen on that idea, but Camilla is opposed to Harry making any sort of return, even for a friendly visit," a source told an outlet. "She [Camilla] doesn’t want to come face to face with him, let alone show him any kind of forgiveness or mercy."
"It’s her belief that any interaction King Charles has with him is only going to be bad for his health and for the family as a whole,” the insider said. "If Harry does get the invite back to the U.K., he’d be wise to stay far away from Camilla."
Parker-Bowles spoke to Women & Home.