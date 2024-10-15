Queen Camilla's Son Praises Her Marriage to King Charles: 'They Work Well Together'

Queen Camilla 's son, Tom Parker-Bowles , is opening up about his relationship with his stepfather, King Charles , in his new book, Cooking and the Crown.

"The kindest, most knowledgeable, lovely man. He is someone you can ask about food and it's like asking an academic," Parker-Bowles shared. "He's trodden every corner of his kingdom; he knows farming – he's a farming hero."

"It wouldn't have happened without the Palace and the King," he continued. "I knew that I was putting my head into the jaws of a lion, but if I can't do it now, after a quarter of a century of writing about food, when can I do it?"