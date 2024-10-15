Queen Camilla's Son Praises Her Marriage to King Charles: 'They Work Well Together'
Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker-Bowles, is opening up about his relationship with his stepfather, King Charles, in his new book, Cooking and the Crown.
"The kindest, most knowledgeable, lovely man. He is someone you can ask about food and it's like asking an academic," Parker-Bowles shared. "He's trodden every corner of his kingdom; he knows farming – he's a farming hero."
"It wouldn't have happened without the Palace and the King," he continued. "I knew that I was putting my head into the jaws of a lion, but if I can't do it now, after a quarter of a century of writing about food, when can I do it?"
Parker-Bowles has been working as a culinary writer for over two decades, but he is discussing his love of food and his ties to the monarchy in his latest project.
Parker-Bowles noted in his book that Charles and Camilla are "very well suited. They work well together, and we're happy that our mother's happy."
Camilla has been supportive of Charles as he juggles duties and cancer treatment, but the monarch will skip an important climate summit after the partners' trip to Australia.
OK! previously reported a friend revealed Camilla "will be pleased he is not going straight off to Azerbaijan. She didn’t particularly want him to go to Australia, and she will be encouraging him to take it easy once he gets back — never an easy task.”
"She wants him to slow down, she is afraid he is working too hard, and that’s before you even get to the Australia tour," they told an outlet.
Camilla took on additional duties during Charles' medical leave, but the former Prince of Wales returned to public engagements in April. Although Charles is attending events, Camilla continues to be protective of her husband.
“I think there has been a lot of positive spin about the king doing well, getting back to work and so on," the friend added. "But, you know, he has cancer. He is not well [...] Camilla has been telling him to take a break but he is a workaholic, he won’t listen.”
Camilla and Charles are currently preparing to travel to Australia and Samoa together, and His Majesty will "pause" his cancer treatment during their tour.
"Their Majesties The King and Queen will undertake an Autumn Tour from Friday 18th – Saturday 26th October 2024. This will include a Royal Visit to Australia, State Visit to The Independent State of Samoa and attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024," the blurb from the royal family website reads.
"The King’s visit to Australia will be His Majesty’s first to a Realm as Monarch, whilst the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa is the first The King will attend as Head of the Commonwealth. In both countries, Their Majesties’ engagements will focus on themes designed to celebrate the best of Australia and Samoa, as well as reflecting aspects of The King and Queen’s work," the message continued.
Charles will be able to spend time Down Under, but adjustments have been made to his schedule to preserve his energy.
"We've had to, as you would with any visit, think about how you can ensure their Majesty's energies are preserved to be at their best," a spokesperson shared.
"There had been some hope earlier in the year for their Majesties to be able to visit New Zealand," they clarified. "On doctor’s advice, and in close consultation with the Australian and New Zealand governments, that wasn't able to take place. We've had to make some difficult decisions about the programme with the Australian government, about where their Majesties can get to."