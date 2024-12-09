Queen Camilla's Son Tom Parker Bowles Plans to Attend Christmas With the Royal Family Despite Feud With Prince William
Prince William's stepbrother Tom Parker Bowles seems like he will be attending Christmas with the royal family — despite reports claiming that the dad-of-three would skip the festivities if he were to attend.
“My mum said, ‘I’d love you to come, I haven’t had Christmas with you for a long time,’" Parker Bowles said in an interview, adding that though his plans aren't confirmed yet, he and his family want to attend the Sandringham Christmas gathering.
In the past, the food critic, 49, who shares Lola, 17, and Frederick, 14, with his ex-wife Sara Buys, spent the holiday in a less formal way.
“For the past 15 years, it has been: I go back to my ex-wife’s house, sit in my tracksuit bottoms, go to the pub while the beef’s in, then try to get my children to watch The Wild Geese. Classic," he shared. "So this would be a bit different."
Parker Bowles previously revealed he wasn't sure what to expect at the shindig.
"I keep getting asked what royal Christmases are like, but I've not actually been to one," Queen Camilla's son said in an interview with Saga. "I've talked to my mother about it and, from what I gather, it's fairly traditional: a decent-sized Norfolk turkey with all the trimmings, mince pies and Christmas pud."
"Ever since I got divorced eight years ago, I've spent Christmas Day with my ex-wife — we still get on well — and family," he continued. "This year, for the first time, I'm not sure where I'll be. I might be with my mother and The King or I might be preparing the veg before having a pint in my local [pub]. If I'm in charge of dinner, I like to push the boat out."
One person who might not be happy with Parker Bowles attending is William, 42.
"The Waleses have often not attended Christmas Day lunch at the 'big house' at Sandringham, preferring the informality of a relaxed lunch at Anmer Hall, and they are unlikely to attend this year, especially if Queen Camilla again invites her son Tom Parker Bowles," the report from The Daily Beast explained.
“It is best to avoid mentioning Tom around William” because the prince is nervous about Parker Bowles' “rather louche lifestyle as a Mayfair bon vivant," an insider told the outlet.
According to the insider, William and his wife, Kate Middleton, who is now cancer-free, want to be with her parents, Mike and Carole Middleton.
William was “enthusiastic about embracing Kate‘s much more normal conception of Christmas,” the insider dished, adding, “It’s always been a slightly covert, rival Christmas party at their house, but it’s going to be much more obvious this year. If they post pictures, it’ll be an official coup attempt.”
The Telegraph spoke to Parker Bowles.