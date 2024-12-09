Queen Camilla's Son Tom Parker Bowles Plans to Attend Christmas With the Royal Family Despite Feud With Prince William

"I keep getting asked what royal Christmases are like, but I've not actually been to one," Queen Camilla's son said in an interview with Saga. "I've talked to my mother about it and, from what I gather, it's fairly traditional: a decent-sized Norfolk turkey with all the trimmings, mince pies and Christmas pud."

"Ever since I got divorced eight years ago, I've spent Christmas Day with my ex-wife — we still get on well — and family," he continued. "This year, for the first time, I'm not sure where I'll be. I might be with my mother and The King or I might be preparing the veg before having a pint in my local [pub]. If I'm in charge of dinner, I like to push the boat out."