Kate Middleton and Prince William Will Host 'Rival Christmas Party' as Royal Family Prepares for a 'Quieter' Holiday Season
Kate Middleton and Prince William are preparing for the holiday season now that the Princess of Wales is cancer-free, but the time of year will look different as King Charles continues to battle the condition.
According to a source, the Waleses are planning a “rival Christmas party.”
“It will be a quieter Christmas than last year, but the question is, how quiet? Usually, everyone would know what bits they are invited to by now," the insider told an outlet. "This year, it’s just wait and see.”
While the Waleses prepare to celebrate festivities at Anmer Hall, Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to host a grand gathering.
“A little social media of the family eating chocolate and watching TV would be a very effective way of showing how normal Christmas is at Anmer Hall compared to what we hear about at Sandringham,” the source said.
As William and Kate get closer to ascending to the throne, they're envisioning what changes they will make to end-of-year protocol.
“Kate has always found the presents on Christmas Eve thing weird. It is definitely going to be got rid of when they are officially running things. I imagine it will continue this year at Sandringham in some shape or form but everything is going to be much more relaxed and have a middle-class flavor at Anmer Hall," the insider revealed. "You can bet your bottom dollar they will be doing proper presents for each other and the kids there on Christmas Day.”
Since meeting Kate, William has been exposed to a lifestyle and traditions outside of the British aristocracy.
The friend revealed William was “enthusiastic about embracing Kate‘s much more normal conception of Christmas."
“It’s always been a slightly covert, rival Christmas party at their house, but it’s going to be much more obvious this year," they added. "If they post pictures, it’ll be an official coup attempt.”
The royal family had a difficult year, as Kate and Charles underwent cancer treatment. OK! previously reported Kate's health challenges brought her and William closer.
“Her focus is on her husband, her children and getting strong enough for a very gradual return to work," royal correspondent Jennie Bond told an outlet. "I think her illness has made her marriage to William stronger than ever, and that was evident from the video."
“You can try playing peacemaker for just so long, and it looks as though she did make some attempt to bridge the gap," Bond said when asked if Kate would help mend things with Prince Harry.
Due to the severity of Kate's condition, the future king and queen are prioritizing their household.
"But, in the end, your loyalty and your heart belong to your husband, and I don’t think Catherine will exert any pressure on William to hold out an olive branch to Harry unless he decides that’s what he wants," Bond explained. "And that looks wholly unlikely for the foreseeable future."
