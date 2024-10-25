Kate Middleton and Prince William Will Host 'Rival Christmas Party' as Royal Family Prepares for a 'Quieter' Holiday Season

Kate Middleton and Prince William are preparing for the holiday season now that the Princess of Wales is cancer-free, but the time of year will look different as King Charles continues to battle the condition.

“It will be a quieter Christmas than last year, but the question is, how quiet? Usually, everyone would know what bits they are invited to by now," the insider told an outlet. "This year, it’s just wait and see.”

“A little social media of the family eating chocolate and watching TV would be a very effective way of showing how normal Christmas is at Anmer Hall compared to what we hear about at Sandringham,” the source said.

As William and Kate get closer to ascending to the throne, they're envisioning what changes they will make to end-of-year protocol.

“Kate has always found the presents on Christmas Eve thing weird. It is definitely going to be got rid of when they are officially running things. I imagine it will continue this year at Sandringham in some shape or form but everything is going to be much more relaxed and have a middle-class flavor at Anmer Hall," the insider revealed. "You can bet your bottom dollar they will be doing proper presents for each other and the kids there on Christmas Day.”