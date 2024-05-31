King Charles and Prince William Were 'Ready' for 'Heated' Reunion With Prince Harry
Prince Harry's relationship with Prince William and King Charles changed after the Duke of Sussex published Spare, which resulted in the veteran being unable to reunite with the Windsors during his most recent trip to London.
In Spare, Harry discussed a tense moment between him Charles and William after Prince Philip's funeral.
"I'd vowed not to let this encounter devolve into another argument. But I quickly discovered that it wasn’t up to me," the duke penned.
"Pa and Willy had their parts to play, and they'd come ready for a fight. Every time I ventured a new explanation, started a new line of thought, one or both of them would cut me off," he added."It got so heated that Pa raised his hands. Enough! He stood between us, looking up at our flushed faces: 'Please, boys — don t make my final years a misery.'"
The Duke of Sussex confirmed in a statement that he wouldn't see Charles while in the U.K.
"It, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty's full program," a rep for Harry stated. "The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."
OK! previously reported Roya Nikkah claimed Harry's announcement bothered the King.
"All the narrative from the moment he [Harry] touched down and we got that statement from Harry's spokesperson saying it's not possible for Harry to see his father, his father is too busy, he completely understands," Nikkah said on "The Royals with Roya and Kate" podcast. "That set the mood music for the whole week that Harry had said 'Pa is too busy to see me.'"
"I just thought something didn't feel quite right about this, so I dug away and dug away a bit deeper and found out that actually, Harry had asked if he could stay and Charles had said, 'Yes, come and stay son,'" she continued. "You come and stay in a royal residence, you are near where I am so it's going to be much easier for me to see you given what's going on with my diary and your diary."
According to Nikkah, Harry chose to stay at a hotel instead of a royal residence.
"And that turned everything on its head because the narrative from Harry that I wanted to see my father but he is too busy to see me, actually the reality was Charles said, 'Yes, please do come and stay in a royal gaff and that would make it much easier for me to see each other,'" Nikkah shared.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Nikkah's costar, Kate Mansey, shared a similar sentiment to the correspondent.
"Someone at the palace told me that the King was bruised by that statement that Harry put out, which all plays into exactly why," Mansey said.
"The clashing that still remains is that Harry let it be known that he absolutely did ask to see his father, he put in a request well in advance of coming, more than 28 days before the warning he gives to the Home Office for security, absolutely adamant that he did," she added. "Charles' camp says as far as we are aware, we didn't get a request. So still recollections may vary."