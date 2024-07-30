Kate Middleton Helped Heal Prince William and King Charles' 'Frosty' Relationship

Charles and Kate have developed a unique bond over the years, and the princess is often seen as the monarchy's secret weapon.

“She’s been brilliant. I think the king absolutely adores her,” Jobson added. “You can see his eyes light up when he sees her.”

The author noted that His Majesty views Kate as “the daughter he never had.”

"Navigating such tricky flare-ups between her husband and her father-in-law has put the princess in an invidious position over the years,” Jobson wrote in his biography. “She has learned to tread carefully on occasion and let time heal.”