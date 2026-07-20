Queen Camilla Had Witty Response When Friend Called Out Her Upcoming 80th Birthday: 'Thank You for Reminding Me'
July 20 2026, Updated 3:31 p.m. ET
Queen Camilla will be hitting the big 8-0 next year on July 17, and she reportedly had a hilarious response when her friend reminded her about it.
Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth told HELLO! recently how Camilla, 79, reacted when he mentioned her upcoming 80th birthday.
“Just as everybody else is beginning to wind down, [King Charles and Camilla] are having to wind up," Brandreth dished.
“You might think she could slow down a bit, but they are having to quicken the pace,” he added. “But I never get the impression that she is doing it reluctantly."
'Family Is Very Important' to Queen Camilla
The British broadcaster claimed the former Duchess of Cornwall doesn't see "birthdays as a big deal, but family is very important to her, so that is her kind of celebration."
"When you say, ‘Next year is the big one,’ she pulls a face and says, ‘Thank you for reminding me.’” he quipped.
Brandreth further noted how Camilla reflected on the last few years of her 70s. "She’s in a good place, though when you say to her, ‘Well done, it’s going so well,’ she shrugs and says, ‘Well, on we go,’” he said.
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Queen Camilla Celebrated Her 79th Birthday on July 17
The royal family paid tribute to Camilla on her 79th birthday on July 17, sharing a snapshot of the monarch donning the late Queen Elizabeth's diamond and sapphire butterfly brooch. The shiny piece of jewelry was given to the sovereign in 1977.
Camilla's portrait was taken in the State Drawing Room at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland, and featured the royal donning an electric blue dress and an 18-carat yellow gold Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet.
"Happy Birthday to The Queen! 🎊 Her Majesty has marked her birthday with a renewed commitment to supporting children’s literacy, with the announcement that every Year 6 and P6 child across the UK will be gifted a special edition of the bestselling book ‘Impossible Creatures’ by award-winning author Katherine Rundell, this Christmas. 📚," The Firm's post read on Instagram.
Earlier this month, Camilla made a speech at the 40th anniversary of the Royal Osteoporosis Society where she made a morbid statement about aging.
"The terrible problem [is] that osteoporosis is a silent thief hiding in plain sight," she said. "It wreaks its havoc deep inside our bodies until, too late, we realize that the damage has been done."
"I can only hope and pray that, with your help, the next 30 years will find a cure for osteoporosis, so that future generations will be spared its ravages," Camilla noted. "Here's to another 40 years. Not sure I'll be here, someone else will be though."