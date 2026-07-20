Queen Camilla Had Witty Response When Friend Called Out Her Upcoming 80th Birthday: 'Thank You for Reminding Me'

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Queen Camilla will be hitting the big 8-0 next year on July 17, and she reportedly had a hilarious response when her friend reminded her about it. Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth told HELLO! recently how Camilla, 79, reacted when he mentioned her upcoming 80th birthday.

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Source: MEGA Queen Camilla is 'in a good place' as she winds down her 70s.

“Just as everybody else is beginning to wind down, [King Charles and Camilla] are having to wind up," Brandreth dished. “You might think she could slow down a bit, but they are having to quicken the pace,” he added. “But I never get the impression that she is doing it reluctantly."

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'Family Is Very Important' to Queen Camilla

Source: MEGA Queen Camilla doesn't see 'birthdays as a big deal.'

The British broadcaster claimed the former Duchess of Cornwall doesn't see "birthdays as a big deal, but family is very important to her, so that is her kind of celebration." "When you say, ‘Next year is the big one,’ she pulls a face and says, ‘Thank you for reminding me.’” he quipped. Brandreth further noted how Camilla reflected on the last few years of her 70s. "She’s in a good place, though when you say to her, ‘Well done, it’s going so well,’ she shrugs and says, ‘Well, on we go,’” he said.

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Queen Camilla Celebrated Her 79th Birthday on July 17

Source: MEGA The Firm celebrated Queen Camilla's big day earlier this month.

The royal family paid tribute to Camilla on her 79th birthday on July 17, sharing a snapshot of the monarch donning the late Queen Elizabeth's diamond and sapphire butterfly brooch. The shiny piece of jewelry was given to the sovereign in 1977. Camilla's portrait was taken in the State Drawing Room at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland, and featured the royal donning an electric blue dress and an 18-carat yellow gold Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet.

Source: MEGA Queen Camilla spoke at the 40th anniversary of the Royal Osteoporosis Society recently.