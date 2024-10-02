Queen Camilla's Life 'Massively Changed' When She Became a Royal, Son Reveals

"I think her job description has perhaps changed. Her job has massively changed. Most people are retiring at her age and she's going full tilt," Bowles said during an appearance on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show.

"She's a grafter. She is a grafter. She was a great mother. When you have to do stuff, she says 'Just get on with it, do it, don't talk about it, don't moan about it,'" he recalled.