Queen Camilla's Life 'Massively Changed' When She Became a Royal, Son Reveals
Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, revealed how his mom's life changed once her husband, King Charles, ascended to the throne.
"I think her job description has perhaps changed. Her job has massively changed. Most people are retiring at her age and she's going full tilt," Bowles said during an appearance on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show.
"She's a grafter. She is a grafter. She was a great mother. When you have to do stuff, she says 'Just get on with it, do it, don't talk about it, don't moan about it,'" he recalled.
Camilla took on additional duties after Charles and Kate Middleton were diagnosed with cancer. OK! previously reported royal experts believed Camilla was exhausted before Charles returned to public duties in April.
"I think what a relief, actually for Camilla. She's been flying solo for the last four months and heading up the royal family, keeping the show on the road," royal commentator Jennie Bond told GB News.
"I think everybody, well, I know not everybody in the country, would concede that she's done it pretty magnificently and that she's appeared to thrive on it," Bond added.
Charles continues to take on royal engagements as he undergoes cancer treatment, and Camilla will accompany Charles during his upcoming royal tour of Australia.
“Charles is 75, he is not a young man by any means," Bond told GB News. “He is set to travel to Australia with Camilla, that will be quite testing I should think."
“But he is back on the world scene. That is good news," she noted.
The royals will touch down in Australia on Friday, October 18.
Camilla isn't the only supportive partner in the royal family, as Prince William has been juggling caring for Kate and The Crown.
"It’s good news but there is still a long way to go," William told a well-wisher who asked about the Princess of Wales after she announced she is cancer-free.
On Monday, September 9, Kate took to social media to update fans on her condition.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
The Princess of Wales took six months away from her role to prioritize her treatment.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she added. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."