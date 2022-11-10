Seething With Jealousy: Queen Consort Camilla 'Fears' Kate Middleton Will Steal The Spotlight At Coronation
Next year, on Saturday, May 6, the official coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will go down at Westminster Abbey, and while the couple should rightfully be the center of attention during the special day, an insider claimed the latter is worried she'll be outshined by Prince William and Kate Middleton.
"William and Kate's popularity is at an all-time high. The public is far more interested in seeing William and Kate and the children," the source pointed out to Radar. "[Camilla] feels slighted that more attention is paid to Kate. She fears Kate will steal her thunder."
The insider noted the parents-of-three are also in the midst of trying to convince Charles "to update and modernize the coronation to make it more contemporary. While it's a sacred day, they want to make it more exciting and less somber." The last coronation that took pace was Queen Elizabeth II's 1953 ceremony.
As OK! has previously shared, Camilla, 75, has allegedly always been jealous of the 40-year-old's popularity.
"The truth is, the very sight of Kate made Camilla burn with jealousy from the beginning. She called her Kate Simpleton behind her back," a source claimed. "There was no doubt that Kate was about to become the new People's Princess — the new Diana — and Camilla would cast herself as the evil stepmother."
Another insider spilled that Queen Elizabeth was particularly fond of the newly appointed Princess of Wales; so much so, it's been rumored she "made some last-minute changes to her will" to ensure Kate inherits the majority of her jewels, a collection said to be worth over $100 million.
"[Kate] is clearly the family favorite," the source insisted. "She'd never say it, of course, but it's one of the reasons Camilla resented Kate."
