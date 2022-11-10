Seething With Jealousy: Queen Consort Camilla 'Fears' Kate Middleton Will Steal The Spotlight At Coronation

"William and Kate's popularity is at an all-time high. The public is far more interested in seeing William and Kate and the children," the source pointed out to Radar. "[Camilla] feels slighted that more attention is paid to Kate. She fears Kate will steal her thunder."

The insider noted the parents-of-three are also in the midst of trying to convince Charles "to update and modernize the coronation to make it more contemporary. While it's a sacred day, they want to make it more exciting and less somber." The last coronation that took pace was Queen Elizabeth II's 1953 ceremony.