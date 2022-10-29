Royal Rumble! Inside The British Monarchy's Most Dramatic Family Feuds

It was the fallout heard around the world. While sources whispered that Prince William always felt his younger brother, Prince Harry, was moving too quick in his relationship with Meghan Markle, the siblings hit their biggest obstacle when Harry left the royal family and aired their dirty laundry via a TV interview.

"[Harry's departure] was very difficult for William, and I think that’s partly why this rift hasn’t been resolved, because, you know, William can’t completely forgive Harry for what he’s done," royal expert Katie Nicholl previously shared, adding that William saw his sibling's actions as a "great disrespect to the institution and to his family."

While the two have reunited on a few occasions — mainly family-centric events, such as funerals — it's believed the two are still not on good terms and rarely communicate. "To this day," Nicholl stated, "William still cannot forgive his brother."