Royal Rumble! Inside The British Monarchy's Most Dramatic Family Feuds
Though members of the British monarchy do their best to present a pristine image, even those who don tiaras aren't immune to the occasional family squabble. While some try to downplay the tension, others have made it blatantly obvious that they don't exactly see eye-to-eye with some people in their bloodline.
Scroll down to relive some of the royal brood's biggest fights.
Prince William & Prince Harry
It was the fallout heard around the world. While sources whispered that Prince William always felt his younger brother, Prince Harry, was moving too quick in his relationship with Meghan Markle, the siblings hit their biggest obstacle when Harry left the royal family and aired their dirty laundry via a TV interview.
"[Harry's departure] was very difficult for William, and I think that’s partly why this rift hasn’t been resolved, because, you know, William can’t completely forgive Harry for what he’s done," royal expert Katie Nicholl previously shared, adding that William saw his sibling's actions as a "great disrespect to the institution and to his family."
While the two have reunited on a few occasions — mainly family-centric events, such as funerals — it's believed the two are still not on good terms and rarely communicate. "To this day," Nicholl stated, "William still cannot forgive his brother."
Prince Philip & Sarah Ferguson
While Prince Philip was once a huge fan of son Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, their publicized divorce caused the late Duke of Edinburgh to keep his distance from Fergie. According to reports, he was outraged when photos of American businessman John Bryan sucking Sarah's toes began circulating around the globe.
It's believed that when Philip caught wind of the ordeal, he handed the mom-of-two the newspaper and stated, "There but for the grace of God go I." It has also been said that Philip didn't like that Fergie was still living with Andrew after the divorce.
Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton
When Harry first introduced the world to then-girlfriend Meghan, it seemed like she and Kate Middleton formed an easygoing friendship, with some insisting the newly appointed Princess of Wales took the non-royal under her wing. However, by the time the Sussexes' wedding rolled around in 2018, things became heated.
Though a story circulated that claimed the bride caused Kate to burst into tears over an argument about Princess Charlotte's flower girl dress, the former actress insisted in a televised interview that the opposite occurred.
"I don’t think it’s fair to her to get into the details because she apologized, and I’ve forgiven her," the TV star said of Kate . "It was a really hard week of the wedding and she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing."
King George VI & King Edward VIII
Years before Queen Elizabeth II took the throne, her father, King George VI, was forced to abruptly do so himself because his brother, King Edward VIII, decided to abdicate so he could marry American divorcee Wallis Sampson. Edward's decision caused chaos as it changed the order of succession, leaving a shocked George with a bitter taste in his mouth.
Princess Diana & Prince Charles
Widely known as one of the most infamous failed marriages, Princess Diana and ex-husband King Charles were doomed from the start, as Charles still kept in touch with former flame Camilla Parker Bowles even after he proposed to the People's Princess.
Bowles even attended the pair's wedding, and her admiration for Charles could be felt throughout his marriage to Diana, with the latter once famously saying there were "three people" in their union.
"One of the most shocking things that Diana told me was that the night before the wedding, Charles told her that he didn't love her," Diana's astrologer, Penny Thornton, has revealed. "I think Charles didn't want to go into the wedding on a false premise. He wanted to square it with her and it was devastating for Diana."
Charles was allegedly jealous over how much the public adored Diana, and eventually, they each had extramarital affairs, with Charles hooking up with Camilla. The parents-of-two's marriage ended in 1992, though the split wasn't finalized until 1996.