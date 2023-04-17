Queen Consort Camilla Feels 'Hurt' & 'Bothered' By Prince Harry's Villainous Portrayal Of Stepmom In Memoir 'Spare'
Queen Consort Camilla was left with bitter feelings toward Prince Harry after he depicted the wife of King Charles as his "evil stepmother" in his tell-all memoir, Spare, which hit the shelves on Tuesday, January 10.
"Of course it bothers her, of course it hurts. But she doesn’t let it get to her," Fiona Petty-Fitzmaurice, Marchioness of Lansdowne, recently revealed to a news publication after the Duke of Sussex made Camilla out to be a villain in the story of his royal demise.
Although the Queen Consort felt betrayed by her youngest stepson, who claimed Camilla had "sacrificed" him "on her personal PR altar," Lady Lansdowne confirmed the 75-year-old doesn't plan to address the matter publicly.
"Don’t make a thing of it and it will settle down," Fiona explained of the Queen Consort's strategy. "She is resilient, she was brought up with this extraordinary sense of duty where you got on with it, don’t whinge, put your best face on and keep going."
Other insiders noted Prince Harry should "be, at the very least, slightly terrified," of "the lady boss" he seemed to disrespect in his bombshell transcript, as they noted Camilla "can be steely as f***" and isn't afraid to inform the 38-year-old of his wrongdoings.
Details regarding the Queen Consort's reaction to Prince Harry's memoir comes months after the military veteran bashed the entire royal family — including his stepmom, father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William — in not only his memoir, but the dad-of-two and his wife Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, as well as numerous explosive interviews.
“I have complex feelings about gaining a step-parent," Harry wrote of Camilla, whom he labeled the "Other Woman" as she married King Charles after the death of his first wife and mother of his children, Princess Diana.
Harry described Camilla's entrance into his life as a young boy as an "injection," writing: "Close your eyes and you won’t even feel it."
"I remember wondering... if she would be cruel to me; if she would be like all the evil stepmothers in the stories," the estranged royal added in reference to the timeless tale of Cinderella.
The Times spoke to sources regarding Camilla feeling "hurt" by Harry's memoir.