Queen Consort Camilla Feels 'Hurt' & 'Bothered' By Prince Harry's Villainous Portrayal Of Stepmom In Memoir 'Spare'

Queen Consort Camilla was left with bitter feelings toward Prince Harry after he depicted the wife of King Charles as his "evil stepmother" in his tell-all memoir, Spare, which hit the shelves on Tuesday, January 10.

"Of course it bothers her, of course it hurts. But she doesn’t let it get to her," Fiona Petty-Fitzmaurice, Marchioness of Lansdowne, recently revealed to a news publication after the Duke of Sussex made Camilla out to be a villain in the story of his royal demise.