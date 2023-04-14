Queen Consort Camilla A Great Match For King Charles Despite Love Triangle Drama, Shares Insider: 'She's The Ying To His Yang'
Taking on the role of England's monarch is sure to be chaotic and stressful, but luckily, King Charles has wife Camilla Parker Bowles by his side to keep him cool, calm and collected.
"Her presence reassures him," biographer Christopher Wilson shared in a new interview. "Despite all the trappings of majesty, it's cold and lonely at the top, and it's easy to see the comfort she provides him."
One source told the outlet the mother-of-two is "the yin to his yang. She is the type to say, 'It'll all be fine; let's crack on and get on with things.'"
Things weren't always so smooth sailing for the pair, as Charles harbored feelings for Camilla even when married to Princess Diana. His Majesty's late ex-wife famously admitted there were "three people" in their marriage, referring to Charles and Camilla's affair.
The love triangle even took a toll on Charles and Diana's sons, who weren't happy when he began dating Camilla again after Diana's death.
"[Prince William and I] didn’t understand what was going on with her and Pa, certainly, but we intuited enough, we sensed the presence of the Other Woman, because we suffered the downstream effects," Prince Harry wrote in his memoir, Spare, of his parents' fallout. "[It] confused [William], tormented him, and when those suspicions were confirmed he felt tremendous guilt for having done nothing, said nothing, sooner."
- Happy Easter! The Royal Family Shows Off Their Sunday Best At St. George's Chapel: See Photos
- Queen Consort Camilla Using 'Newfound Power' To Make Her Children The Biggest Stars Of The Royal Family, Claims Insider
- Prince Harry's 'Vicious Attacks' On Camilla 'Could Not Be Forgiven' By Charles, King's Friend Says
Elsewhere in the tome, the Duke of Sussex admitted he and William tried to dissuade their dad from proposing.
"Despite Willy and me urging him not to, Pa was going ahead," he penned. "We pumped his hand, wished him well. No hard feelings ... We recognized that he was finally going to be with the woman he loved, the woman he’d always loved."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Camilla and Charles tied the knot in 2005, though Harry's relationship with his stepmother never fully blossomed, and Charles was reportedly furious that Harry repeatedly shaded her in his book.
People spoke to the insiders and Wilson about Charles and Camilla's relationship.