Prince William Is Taking An 'Active Role' In Planning King Charles' Coronation, But Prince Harry's Attendance Remains Up In The Air
King Charles' coronation isn't until May, but it looks like the royal family is already planning things.
According to a source, is taking an "active role" in organizing the event, and he has a "keen interest in the ceremony and how it reflects modern Britain."
But it remains unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend since it's their son Archie's birthday. There is "less clarity over the King's younger son" when it comes to planning the big shindig, the insider said.
According to expert Katie Nicholl, she believes Charles was not trying to upset his youngest son and wife.
"Well, having the coronation on Archie's birthday is definitely not a snub," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I think it’s very much a happy coincidence. Obviously, a huge amount of planning has to go into an important moment in history, such as a coronation, and the royal calendar is full of anniversaries and birthdays, so I think this is absolutely one of those occasions where it’s a coincidence and hopefully a happy coincidence."
"We haven’t got any official details on the guest list, but I’m hearing they are likely to be invited along with other senior and extended family members," she shared. "Whether or not we see them there — we have to wait and see, but it’s my understanding they will be, of course, receiving an invitation to the coronation."
"It remains to be seen whether or not they attend," Nicholl continued. "But of course, it will be down to the Sussexes to make the ultimate decision as to whether they're going to come over for King Charles coronation on May the 6th."
Since Charles wants to slim down the monarchy, it will not be similar to Queen Elizabeth's coronation.
"It will feel different from the queen's coronation and it will look very different to the Queen’s coronation. It will be televised, but the service is likely to be an hour rather than the three hours of the queen's coronation, and the number of people invited — well, there were 8,000 VIPs and dignitaries invited to the queen’s coronation. We're understanding that closer to 2,000 will be invited to Charles coronation," she explained.
