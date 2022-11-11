Queen Consort Camilla 'Definitely' Watches Netflix's 'The Crown,' King Charles' Former Staffer Insists
It seems even Queen Consort Camilla isn't immune to the allure of Netflix! While it's long believed that members of the monarchy are less than pleased with the streaming service's royal family-based drama series The Crown, Kristina Kyriacou, one of King Charles' former communications directors, thinks Camilla tunes in for the new episodes.
"I think the Queen Consort will have definitely been watching it. I don't think the King will have the time," she spilled during an appearance on the Thursday, November 10, episode of the British talk show Phil and Holly This Morning. "I don't think it's a program which will tickle his interest."
"But the Queen Consort keeps in touch with her family her friends," she noted. "It's an enormous series."
Nonetheless, Kyriacou explained the monarchy will continue to ignore the gossip surrounding the Emmy-winning series, sharing, "I think they'll have a philosophical stance. They prefer it wasn't rehashed, but it's business as usual for them."
As OK! previously reported, some have slammed the show for not putting a disclaimer at the beginning of each episode to explain it's a fictionalized version of events.
Dame Judi Dench recently berated Netflix for not doing so, writing in an op-ed, "The closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism."
"The time has come for Netflix to reconsider — for the sake of a family and a nation so recently bereaved, as a mark of respect to a sovereign who served her people so dutifully for 70 years, and to preserve their own reputation in the eyes of their British subscribers," she concluded, referencing Queen Elizabeth II's September death.
Speaking of the late matriarch, her alleged friend claimed the mom-of-four would be outraged by the headlines the show's latest season has been making, as it covers Charles discreet calls with Camilla as well as Princess Diana's death.
"I’m horrified by what is going on with Netflix and how they are vilifying the royal family. It is vicious," the source exclaimed. "It’s as if they’re trying to destroy the royal family. It [Queen Elizabeth]."
