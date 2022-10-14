First Look Photos At 'The Crown' Season 5: Princess Diana Looks Lonely While Charles & Camilla Cozy Up

The 10-episode season will focus on Queen Elizabeth II, who is played by Imelda Staunton, and the personal events that shaped her throughout her reign.

Staunton took over the role from Olivia Coleman, who played the monarch in seasons 3 and 4.

“What has been nice, and I hope I don’t prove them wrong, is people saying, ‘I’m really looking forward to seeing her as the Queen,’’’ the actress noted. “So, let’s just hope that works out for them, because I’ve done it. Nothing I can do about it now!”