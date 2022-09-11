A High Honor Or A Subtle Snub? Queen Elizabeth II Leaves Disgraced Son Prince Andrew Her Beloved Corgis — But No New Titles

Earlier this year, OK! learned the frail Queen had been suffering from mobility issues since October 2021 that caused her to no longer be able to go on her much-loved walks with her beloved dogs. The job was eventually handed over to her royal aides.

Still, the pampered pooches brought the ailing monarch joy throughout her long life. Following the Queen's passing on Thursday, photographer Annie Leibovitz shared a 2016 photo of Her Majesty and her pets.

"The Queen went out walking with her dogs every day... The Queen grew up with corgis, fearless little dogs bred for herding cattle," she captioned the snapshot via Twitter. "Her father brought a corgi home when she was seven, and she was not without one — for decades afterward."