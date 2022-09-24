The Biggest Snubs From Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: Seating Arrangements, Rescinded Invites & More
Last weekend, the world came together to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at age 96 on September 8. But due partly to the royal family's rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the multi-day funeral arrangements were somewhat overshadowed with drama.
Scroll down to see the moments that spun the biggest headlines.
Uniform Debacle
Originally, it was believed that the father-of-two wouldn't be allowed to wear his Blue and Royals uniform since he was stripped of his military titles in 2020 after leaving the monarchy, but later on, sources confirmed that at King Charles' request, both Harry and the disgraced Prince Andrew would be able to don the threads.
However one insider insisted Harry would do whatever he was asked. "He was simply prepared to wear whatever his grandmother made plans for," explained the source. "He’s focused on honoring her and that’s it. If they’d like him in uniform, I have no reason to think that he won’t oblige."
Second Row Seating
While Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Kate Middleton and Prince William all sat in the first pew during the matriarch's church funeral at Westminster Abbey, Harry and Meghan were instructed to sit behind them in the second row.
Kate Ignoring Meghan
According to body language expert Katia Loisal, a ceremony on Sunday, September 18, proved that Kate and Meghan are still not on good terms.
"Quite unlike the confident Meghan we know, Meghan appeared ill at ease during this encounter, which is not surprising given the recent criticism that she has faced," explained Loisal. "On numerous occasions Meghan looked over at Kate, however, the gaze wasn’t reciprocated." Instead, Kate appeared as if she was "looking through" the mother-of-two.
Invitation Rescinded
As OK! previously revealed, the Sussexes were uninvited from the state reception for world leaders dinner, which occurred on September 18. According to sources, the pair were originally invited to the event, but after it was clarified that only working royals would be allowed to attend, they were prohibited from swinging by.
Another insider said the pair "only found out they were uninvited by reading press reports."
Archbishop Takes Aim At Sussexes
In the the archbishop of Canterbury's church sermon, he praised the Queen for her dedication while also seemingly taking a jab at the Sussexes.
"Leaders of loving service are still rarer. But in all cases, those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are forgotten," he declared, reportedly looking directly at the pair when he uttered the last several words.
Delegated To The 14th Row
There was one snub that didn't involved Harry and Meghan, as people were shocked to see that President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were seated in the 14th row at the funeral. Meanwhile, leaders from places like Japan, the Czech Republic and Jordan sat in front of the American duo.