Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Sandy & Muick Wait For Late Matriarch's Coffin At Windsor Castle

As most people knew, Queen Elizabeth adored her dogs, and when Prince William was asked what will happen to them now that she's gone, he reassured fans that they'll be alright.

“I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad," he said in a video. "They are going to be looked after fine."

"They are two very friendly corgis, so they've got a good home. "They'll be looked after very well. Spoiled rotten, I'm sure," he continued.