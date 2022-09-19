OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Queen Elizabeth corgis
OK LogoROYALS

Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Sandy & Muick Wait For Late Matriarch's Coffin At Windsor Castle

corgis pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 19 2022, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Queen Elizabeth's corgis Sandy and Muick stayed with the late matriarch until the end.

On Monday, September 19, the Queen's pups were seen hanging out at Windsor Castle. In the photo, two staffers held onto the dogs as they sat outside.

Article continues below advertisement
corgis
Source: mega

As most people knew, Queen Elizabeth adored her dogs, and when Prince William was asked what will happen to them now that she's gone, he reassured fans that they'll be alright.

“I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad," he said in a video. "They are going to be looked after fine."

"They are two very friendly corgis, so they've got a good home. "They'll be looked after very well. Spoiled rotten, I'm sure," he continued.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Prince Andrew will watch the corgis alongside his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. "The corgis will return to live at Royal Lodge with the Duke and Duchess," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "It was the Duchess who found the puppies which were gifted to Her Majesty by the duke. The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs together and chatting.”

Article continues below advertisement
mega
Source: mega

Andrew also made a rare appearance at the funeral, and apparently, he's trying to be on his family's good side. "There is no new title and apparently no way back into the fold," an insider spilled. "Instead, he just gets the dogs."

"At least he's got plenty of time on his hands after stepping back from Royal duties amid the controversy surrounding his friendship with pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein," the insider continued. "He's been spending most of it horse riding but will now be able to get out for walks with the dogs too."

Article continues below advertisement
mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

For more on the royal family, tune into the new podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.