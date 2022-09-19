Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Sandy & Muick Wait For Late Matriarch's Coffin At Windsor Castle
Queen Elizabeth's corgis Sandy and Muick stayed with the late matriarch until the end.
On Monday, September 19, the Queen's pups were seen hanging out at Windsor Castle. In the photo, two staffers held onto the dogs as they sat outside.
As most people knew, Queen Elizabeth adored her dogs, and when Prince William was asked what will happen to them now that she's gone, he reassured fans that they'll be alright.
“I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad," he said in a video. "They are going to be looked after fine."
"They are two very friendly corgis, so they've got a good home. "They'll be looked after very well. Spoiled rotten, I'm sure," he continued.
As OK! previously reported, Prince Andrew will watch the corgis alongside his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. "The corgis will return to live at Royal Lodge with the Duke and Duchess," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "It was the Duchess who found the puppies which were gifted to Her Majesty by the duke. The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs together and chatting.”
Andrew also made a rare appearance at the funeral, and apparently, he's trying to be on his family's good side. "There is no new title and apparently no way back into the fold," an insider spilled. "Instead, he just gets the dogs."
"At least he's got plenty of time on his hands after stepping back from Royal duties amid the controversy surrounding his friendship with pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein," the insider continued. "He's been spending most of it horse riding but will now be able to get out for walks with the dogs too."
