The commoner formerly known as Prince Andrew is now a "sitting duck for whatever consequences come his way" – with insiders saying the death of his doting mother, Queen Elizabeth, was the "final nail in the coffin" for the disgraced royal when it came to shielding him from the consequences of his string of scandals.

Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth favored ex-Prince Andrew.

The dramatic recent stripping of 65-year-old Andrew's royal titles by King Charles over his links to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – and the monarch's decision to expel him from Royal Lodge and reclassify him as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – ends decades of institutional sheltering by the late Queen, and raises fresh questions about how the eighth in line to the throne will now live, travel and even interact with his own daughters, Princesses Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35. Royal insiders say Andrew was blindsided by the speed and severity of the King's action – and claim it was allowed to happen due to the Queen no longer being around to protect her "favorite" son. A source close to the family said: "When the Queen died, so did Andrew's protection. She buffered him from the fallouts of all his scandals over the years, but once she was gone there was no one left to shield him."

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew is allegedly toying with the idea of going into politics to gain some power back following his scandals.

Another insider added: "Andrew knows this is the end of the road for his protections. "Charles has made it brutally clear that titles and privileges are not untouchable."

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew has to leave Royal Lodge.

Buckingham Palace announced Andrew has been stripped of the style HRH and the titles of Duke and Prince, along with the honours Knight of the Garter and Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order. The Palace said Andrew "will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor" and confirmed he has been ordered to leave Royal Lodge, the $40 million, 30-room mansion he has lived in since 2008. Robert Hardman, royal biographer and author of Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, described the King, 77, as the "fountain of justice" and likened the decision to "effectively categorising him in the same way as war criminals and enemies of state." With Andrew now a commoner, insiders say Andrew will probably have to bow to his daughters.

Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, has also lost her Duchess of York title and must make separate living arrangements. The couple, divorced since 1996, had continued to share Royal Lodge. Some say Ferguson may embrace the opportunity to "reinvent" herself through charity work, but insiders say "no one will touch her." Palace aides say the Queen viewed Andrew as the most "vulnerable" of her children, though many admit she died "exasperated" by his troubles.

Source: MEGA The former flames are tied to Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew Windsor and Ferguson's links to Epstein have long overshadowed their public lives and intensified the scrutiny surrounding them. Andrew's friendship with the convicted s-- offender led to his disastrous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview, during which he denied wrongdoing but failed to quell public outrage. His association with Epstein ultimately cost him his royal duties, military titles and now, under King Charles' recent decision, his remaining royal status and privileges. Ferguson's connection to Epstein has also drawn huge condemnation.