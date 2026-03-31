or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Andrew
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Queen Elizabeth Was 'Deeply Concerned' About Ex-Prince Andrew's Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein Before She Died, New Book Claims

image of prince Andrew and Queen Elizabeth and inset of Jeffrey epstein
Source: MEGA

The late Queen Elizabeth was 'deeply concerned' about ex-Prince Andrew's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, a new book claims.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 31 2026, Published 2:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Queen Elizabeth did have a few qualms about her favorite son, the former Prince Andrew, and his ties to dead financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Author Hugo Vickers wrote in his new book that the Queen was "deeply concerned" about Andrew's dealings before she died in September 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew Denied Knowing Victim Virginia Giuffre

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of prince Andrew and Virginia giuffre
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre in 2001.

Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre accused Andrew, 66, of sexually assaulting her when she was 17 under the guidance of the financier. The late s-- trafficking survivor sued the ex-royal in early 2022, and they settled out of court for an undisclosed amount.

While the former Duke of York always denied the allegations, Elizabeth stood by her son, allegedly believing he had not "behaved improperly."

She allegedly didn't take more action because of her uncertainty.

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew's 2019 'Newsnight' Interview Shocked Viewers

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew claimed he never knew Virginia Giuffre in his 2019 'Newsnight' interview.

"Andrew’s problems caused the Queen considerable distress in the last years of her life," Vickers noted. "She was deeply concerned about his future. One idea, developed in the last year of her life, was to set up a foundation that Andrew could administer."

"Despite his car-crash interview on Newsnight, and other apparent revelations, the Queen did not believe he had behaved improperly. It is fortunate that she did not live to witness the denouement," he went on.

In 2019, Andrew was interviewed by BBC anchor Emily Maitlis for Newsnight, where he spoke about Giuffre.

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of prince Andrew and Queen Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was the late Queen's favorite son.

The chat was seen as such a disaster since Andrew denied ever knowing Giuffre.

He also alleged the infamous photo of him with his arm around her, taken in 2001, was fake and likely doctored. In April 2025, Giuffre died after committing suicide, with her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, being released last October.

Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Helped Pay Former Prince Andrew's Settlement

image of prince Andrew and Queen Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth reportedly contributed over $9 million to the former Prince Andrew's settlement

The late Queen reportedly contributed over $9 million to Andrew's settlement to help pay Giuffre back in 2022, according to The Sun.

About $4 million was also borrowed from Prince Philip's estate. “As far as anyone knows, Andrew still has not repaid a single penny of the millions he borrowed," a source told the outlet in February.

“Andrew’s not paid back a penny," they said. “The money from the royal family bought her silence but denied Virginia her day in court and the chance to openly challenge his account of what happened.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.