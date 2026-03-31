Queen Elizabeth Was 'Deeply Concerned' About Ex-Prince Andrew's Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein Before She Died, New Book Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Queen Elizabeth did have a few qualms about her favorite son, the former Prince Andrew, and his ties to dead financier Jeffrey Epstein. Author Hugo Vickers wrote in his new book that the Queen was "deeply concerned" about Andrew's dealings before she died in September 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew Denied Knowing Victim Virginia Giuffre

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre in 2001.

Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre accused Andrew, 66, of sexually assaulting her when she was 17 under the guidance of the financier. The late s-- trafficking survivor sued the ex-royal in early 2022, and they settled out of court for an undisclosed amount. While the former Duke of York always denied the allegations, Elizabeth stood by her son, allegedly believing he had not "behaved improperly." She allegedly didn't take more action because of her uncertainty.

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew's 2019 'Newsnight' Interview Shocked Viewers

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew claimed he never knew Virginia Giuffre in his 2019 'Newsnight' interview.

"Andrew’s problems caused the Queen considerable distress in the last years of her life," Vickers noted. "She was deeply concerned about his future. One idea, developed in the last year of her life, was to set up a foundation that Andrew could administer." "Despite his car-crash interview on Newsnight, and other apparent revelations, the Queen did not believe he had behaved improperly. It is fortunate that she did not live to witness the denouement," he went on. In 2019, Andrew was interviewed by BBC anchor Emily Maitlis for Newsnight, where he spoke about Giuffre.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was the late Queen's favorite son.

The chat was seen as such a disaster since Andrew denied ever knowing Giuffre. He also alleged the infamous photo of him with his arm around her, taken in 2001, was fake and likely doctored. In April 2025, Giuffre died after committing suicide, with her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, being released last October.

Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Helped Pay Former Prince Andrew's Settlement

Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth reportedly contributed over $9 million to the former Prince Andrew's settlement