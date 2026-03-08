Rosanna Arquette's Shocking Claim: Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre Didn't Commit Suicide

Article continues below advertisement

Rosanna Arquette believes that Jeffrey Epstein victim and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor accuser Virginia Giuffre didn't commit suicide last year. “I knew Virginia. I don’t think she killed herself,” the Pulp Fiction star, 66, stated to The Times in a profile published on March 7.

Article continues below advertisement

Virginia Giuffre Died in April 2025 Via Suicide

Source: MEGA Rosanna Arquette was friends with the late Virginia Giuffre.

“I had many conversations with the Epstein women,” Arquette continued. “Those women are warriors right now, and we need to protect them.” When she was inquired if Giuffre died by her own hand, she bluntly said: “I do not.” Giuffre's family announced in April 2025 that she had passed away at the age of 41.

Article continues below advertisement

Virginia Giuffre's Posthumous Memoir Was Published in October 2025

Source: MEGA Virginia Giuffre alleged ex-Prince Andrew abused her.

“Giuffre lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and s-- trafficking,” her family said in a statement at the time. “Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and s-- trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure. The light of her life were her children: Christian, Noah and Emily," they went on. Months after her suicide, her memoir Nobody's Girl was published posthumously, which detailed the harrowing abuse she suffered at the hands of the now-dead financier and his sidekick Ghislaine Maxwell.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Virginia Giuffre Accused Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of Sexual Abuse

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein trafficked Virginia Giuffre to ex-Prince Andrew.

During her lifetime, Giuffre had accused Epstein and Maxwell, 64, of trafficking her to the former Prince Andrew, 66, when she was a teenager in the early 2000s. She also alleged the ex-Duke of York sexually abused her. She sued the former royal in 2021, and the parties reached a private settlement in 2022. Andrew was arrested on February 19 on the grounds of allegedly sending Epstein confidential travel documents when he served as the United Kingdom's trade envoy in the 2010s.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Is No Longer a Prince of England

Source: MEGA The former royal was arrested last month by U.K. police.