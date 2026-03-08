Rosanna Arquette's Shocking Claim: Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre Didn't Commit Suicide
March 8 2026, Published 11:27 a.m. ET
Rosanna Arquette believes that Jeffrey Epstein victim and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor accuser Virginia Giuffre didn't commit suicide last year.
“I knew Virginia. I don’t think she killed herself,” the Pulp Fiction star, 66, stated to The Times in a profile published on March 7.
Virginia Giuffre Died in April 2025 Via Suicide
“I had many conversations with the Epstein women,” Arquette continued. “Those women are warriors right now, and we need to protect them.”
When she was inquired if Giuffre died by her own hand, she bluntly said: “I do not.”
Giuffre's family announced in April 2025 that she had passed away at the age of 41.
Virginia Giuffre's Posthumous Memoir Was Published in October 2025
“Giuffre lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and s-- trafficking,” her family said in a statement at the time.
“Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and s-- trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure. The light of her life were her children: Christian, Noah and Emily," they went on.
Months after her suicide, her memoir Nobody's Girl was published posthumously, which detailed the harrowing abuse she suffered at the hands of the now-dead financier and his sidekick Ghislaine Maxwell.
- Virginia Giuffre's Near-Fatal Car Crash Claim Was 'Blown Out of Proportion,' Bus Driver Insists: 'I Just Laughed' at Her Hospital Photo
- Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Slams Bill Barr for Blaming Late Trafficker's Alleged Suicide on a 'Perfect Storm of Screw-Ups'
- Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Claims New Autopsy Will 'Prove' Pedophile Was Murdered in His Jail Cell: 'Why the Charade?'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Virginia Giuffre Accused Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of Sexual Abuse
During her lifetime, Giuffre had accused Epstein and Maxwell, 64, of trafficking her to the former Prince Andrew, 66, when she was a teenager in the early 2000s.
She also alleged the ex-Duke of York sexually abused her. She sued the former royal in 2021, and the parties reached a private settlement in 2022.
Andrew was arrested on February 19 on the grounds of allegedly sending Epstein confidential travel documents when he served as the United Kingdom's trade envoy in the 2010s.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Is No Longer a Prince of England
As a result of his indiscretions involving Epstein and Giuffre, he was stripped of his royal titles in October 2025.
Shortly after Andrew's arrest, Giuffre's family reacted to the news, saying in a statement: “At last."
“Today our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty. On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the Thames Valley Police for the investigation and arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor," they rejoiced.
"He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you," they concluded.