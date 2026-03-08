or
BREAKING NEWS
Rosanna Arquette's Shocking Claim: Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre Didn't Commit Suicide

image split of Virginia giuffre, prince Andrew, Rosanna Arquette
Source: MEGA

Rosanna Arquette claimed ex-Prince Andrew accuser and Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre didn't kill herself.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 8 2026, Published 11:27 a.m. ET

Rosanna Arquette believes that Jeffrey Epstein victim and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor accuser Virginia Giuffre didn't commit suicide last year.

“I knew Virginia. I don’t think she killed herself,” the Pulp Fiction star, 66, stated to The Times in a profile published on March 7.

Virginia Giuffre Died in April 2025 Via Suicide

image of Rosanna Arquette
Source: MEGA

Rosanna Arquette was friends with the late Virginia Giuffre.

“I had many conversations with the Epstein women,” Arquette continued. “Those women are warriors right now, and we need to protect them.”

When she was inquired if Giuffre died by her own hand, she bluntly said: “I do not.”

Giuffre's family announced in April 2025 that she had passed away at the age of 41.

Virginia Giuffre's Posthumous Memoir Was Published in October 2025

image of prince Andrew ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia giuffre
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre alleged ex-Prince Andrew abused her.

“Giuffre lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and s-- trafficking,” her family said in a statement at the time.

“Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and s-- trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure. The light of her life were her children: Christian, Noah and Emily," they went on.

Months after her suicide, her memoir Nobody's Girl was published posthumously, which detailed the harrowing abuse she suffered at the hands of the now-dead financier and his sidekick Ghislaine Maxwell.

Prince Andrew

Virginia Giuffre Accused Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of Sexual Abuse

image of Jeffrey epstein
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein trafficked Virginia Giuffre to ex-Prince Andrew.

During her lifetime, Giuffre had accused Epstein and Maxwell, 64, of trafficking her to the former Prince Andrew, 66, when she was a teenager in the early 2000s.

She also alleged the ex-Duke of York sexually abused her. She sued the former royal in 2021, and the parties reached a private settlement in 2022.

Andrew was arrested on February 19 on the grounds of allegedly sending Epstein confidential travel documents when he served as the United Kingdom's trade envoy in the 2010s.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Is No Longer a Prince of England

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The former royal was arrested last month by U.K. police.

As a result of his indiscretions involving Epstein and Giuffre, he was stripped of his royal titles in October 2025.

Shortly after Andrew's arrest, Giuffre's family reacted to the news, saying in a statement: “At last."

“Today our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty. On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the Thames Valley Police for the investigation and arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor," they rejoiced.

"He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you," they concluded.

