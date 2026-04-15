Queen Elizabeth's 'Enforcer' Angela Kelly Sparred With Prince Harry Over Meghan Markle's Wedding Tiara Debacle: 'She Was a Gatekeeper'
April 15 2026, Published 11:55 a.m. ET
Queen Elizabeth's close confidante Angela Kelly and Prince Harry often clashed throughout the years — especially during his 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle.
People reportedly felt intimidated by Kelly as she was even nicknamed "AK-47" and would "take a bullet" for the late monarch, according to royal expert Helena Chard.
Angela Kelly Was the Queen's Close Aide and Dresser
The photographer told Fox News on April 15 how Kelly "was the real deal" and stood by the queen almost every step of the way. Kelly was the longtime aide and royal dresser for the sovereign from 1993 until her death in September 2022 at the age of 96.
"And it’s telling. Palace insiders called her ‘AK-47’ after the assault rifle because people felt threatened by her," Chard said. "She was influential enough to ‘take people out’ of Buckingham Palace."
Meghan Markle Wouldn't Stick to Longstanding Traditions
Kelly was also very serious about royal procedures and wouldn't bend the rules for anyone — even the queen's granddaughter-in-law.
"Meghan Markle was on a collision course as she wasn’t adhering to longstanding traditions, which ruffled many feathers among many staff members," expert Hilary Fordwich also noted to Fox News.
"Angela was loyal to proper protocol and was the enforcer of such. Her dedication and duration of service meant she ended up shaping the presentation of the monarchy and was a gatekeeper regarding access," she claimed.
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Angela Kelly Claimed The Firm Was Like Any Other 'Normal' Family
"Her influence really impacted optics," Fordwich explained.
Kelly recently gave a wide-ranging interview about her time with the queen for Vanity Fair and revealed how The Firm was a "normal loving family" like any other.
The profile also touched upon the infamous debacle between the Duke of Sussex and the fashion designer over Meghan's wedding tiara.
Prince Harry Called Angela Kelly a 'Troublemaker'
Tensions reportedly erupted between the Suits star, 44, Kelly and Harry after the aide informed her she could not use the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau she had selected for the wedding during a pre-ceremony hairstyling trial.
The Invictus Games founder even wrote about his fiery and combative relationship with Kelly in his 2023 memoir, Spare.
“Angela was a troublemaker, and I didn’t need her as an enemy," he wrote, adding she “held all the cards" regarding the tiara issue.
Harry noted Kelly wouldn't allow the sparkling family heirloom headpiece to leave the palace without a police escort. He considered asking his grandmother to back him up but didn't want to "spark an all-out confrontation."