Queen Elizabeth Was Angry Over Prince Harry Accompanying Meghan Markle to Her Tiara Fitting Before Their 2018 Wedding, Royal Author Claims

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The late Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle reportedly had a big difference of opinion when it came to the tiara she wound up wearing to her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. Royal author Robert Hardman penned in his new book, Elizabeth II, how the Duke of Sussex, 41, decided to come with the Suits star, 44, at the time to pick out a crown from the monarch's private collection.

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Meghan Markle Donned the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau for Her Wedding

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married in May 2018.

“It was her lovely way of bonding with the bride,” a former staffer told the biographer of the selecting the right tiara for the occasion. “She did it with Sophie [Rhys-Jones] and with Catherine [Middleton]. But there wasn’t that bonding with Meghan because she turned up with Prince Harry.” Meghan wore the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau for her wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The sparkling headpiece was curated in 1932 and was lent to her by the Queen. The brooch in the center contains 10 diamonds and can be traced back to 1893.

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Prince Harry Detailed the Incident in 'Spare'

Source: MEGA Princess Diana wore the Spencer Tiara to her wedding in 1981.

Harry noted in his 2023 memoir, Spare, how Meghan supposed to don the famous Spencer Tiara, a crown previously worn by Princess Diana. However, the Queen inquired if the actress wanted to wear a headpiece from her own assortment. "She offered us access to her collection of tiaras," Harry penned. "She even invited us to Buckingham Palace to try them on. 'Do come over,' I remember her saying." The sovereign then said Meghan should practice for her big day by wearing the diadem while at her hairdresser. “It's tricky and you don't want to be doing it for the first time on the wedding day,” Harry recalled the Queen reiterating.

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Source: MEGA Kate Middleton donned the Cartier Halo Tiara for her 2011 wedding.

But the situation was hard to put together as the Queen's longtime aide Angela Kelly suddenly became difficult to get a hold of. The Invictus Games founder explained that Kelly said the coronet needed “police escort” to leave the palace. Harry then agreed to this arrangement, she “inexplicably” told him it “can’t be done." "I considered going to Granny, but that would probably mean sparking an all-out confrontation, and I wasn't quite sure with whom Granny would side,” Harry said. “Also, to my mind, Angela was a troublemaker, and I didn't need her as an enemy."

Source: MEGA Prince Harry wrote about the crown incident in 'Spare.'