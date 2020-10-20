The first day of the rest of their lives was, well… one to remember. On Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding day, it has been revealed that Harry and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, had a war of words before Meghan walked down the aisle.

According to the new royal biography , written by royal historian Robert Lacey, the book recounted the moment when the red-headed prince, 36, and Her Majesty, 94, butted heads over the 39-year-old’s tiara of choice for her wedding day. The Queen’s dresser refused to travel to Buckingham Palace to allow the Suits actress to try on the tiara she wanted to wear, prompting Harry to angrily tell his staffers’ his future wife gets whatever she wants.

SEX CLAIMS, FIERY INTERVIEWS & FAMILY TROUBLES: PRINCE ANDREW’S BIGGEST SCANDALS

Apparently, the Queen wasn’t a fan of her grandson’s declaration — and stepped in with the final word. “Meghan cannot have whatever she wants,” the Queen stated. “She gets the tiara that she’s given by me.”

This is not the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sparred with the Queen. Lacey explained, “Not for the first time, nor sadly the last, the word ‘no’ pushed a button inside [Harry] and he flew into a rage. There were dressers and flunkies present, guarding and organizing the jewels, so it was inevitable that his now-famous exclamation should find its way to the outside world — What Meghan wants, Meghan gets!”

DUCHESS DRAMA! 5 TIMES MEGHAN MARKLE WAS SNUBBED BY THE ROYAL FAMILY

The controversial interaction — which became widely known as “tiaragate” — was previously noted in the first royal biography Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie. It was reported in May 2018 that the father of one felt he had to intervene and angrily phoned his grandmother and said, “I don’t know what the hell is going on. This woman needs to make this work for my future wife.” According to Scobie, “Harry felt that there were those within the institution that would stop at nothing at the very least to make Meghan’s life difficult.”

The tension between Meghan and Harry and the royal family continued to worsen, as the power couple decided to step away from their royal duties at the beginning of this year. They quickly moved to the U.S. to start their lives anew and rid themselves of royal drama and feuds. Since the sudden bombshell departure, Harry remains at odds with older brother Prince William and the Queen.

12 THINGS WE’VE LEARNED FROM THE NEW MEGHAN, HARRY TELL-ALL

However, Harry is preparing to reconnect with his family when he returns home to the U.K. for an emergency meeting, called by the Queen herself. Despite heading home, the Duke has no plans for reconciliation with the royals. “This is basically a work trip for Harry, but since he used to work in the family business, it will also be a visit with his relatives,” a source exclusively told OK!. “The Queen has ordered her staff to prepare his former royal home he shared with Meghan Markle, however, Harry doesn’t want to stay at Frogmore Cottage, Buckingham Palace and certainly not with his brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, at Kensington Palace.”

Regardless of his short journey home, “Harry is ready to completely walk away from his country,” another source exclusively told OK!. “He can never see the day when he and his family would return to England. He is happy about the massive deal he and Meghan have signed with Netflix, finally making him financially independent from his family.”

OOPS! MEGHAN MARKLE SUFFERS A WARDROBE MALFUNCTION, BARING LACY LINGERIE

Harry plans to make the U.S. his permanent home with the former actress and their son Archie, as they work to rebrand themselves as Hollywood stars. The Prince “hasn’t made an application for dual citizenship or a green card yet, but he has met with immigration lawyers and is ready to begin the long process. He is excited about his future and becoming an American,” the source added.

Lacey’s new biography looks into the ongoing broken brotherly bond between the world-famous siblings as the younger of the two starts his life over in Santa Barbara, Calif., and works on creating his new production company with his wife.