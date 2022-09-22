Queen Elizabeth II Felt 'Exhausted' By Royal Family Drama Prior To Her Death, Insider Spills

Even Queen Elizabeth II wasn’t immune from royal family drama! The ruler, who died at age 96 earlier this month, was reportedly “exhausted by the turmoil” of Prince Harry, and wife Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from royal life in early 2020, an unnamed insider recently revealed.

“She was very hurt” the source shared, adding that at one point, the late Queen reportedly said, “I don’t know, I don’t care, and I don’t want to think about it anymore” when discussing the royal rift.

Part of these negative emotions, per the insider, came from the Queen’s desire to have a closer relationship with her grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, a goal that was seemingly complicated by the pair living stateside.