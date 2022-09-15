Did Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Break Protocol By Holding Hands At Queen Elizabeth's Procession?

"Charles wants to fix the Harry and Meghan problem. The only way he’s going to stop them being a problem is to give into them, which it looks like he is going to do," spilled the source. "Charles opinion is it’s better to have them inside the royal tent rather than outside the tent."

"Most people in the family — and the palace — would not do this, but Charles wants to prove he is his own man. He doesn’t see this as giving in to Harry and Meghan, but rather giving his reign a chance," the insider continued. "Harry and Meghan would be a great assets overseas for him. He needs to stop them destroying the monarchy. Part of the deal would be Harry’s book needs to disappear in order for this to work."