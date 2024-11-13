Queen Elizabeth's Final Diary Entry Included Just 5 Words
Queen Elizabeth's final journal entry included just five short words documenting one of her last meetings before her 2022 passing.
“It is unsurprising that the monarch was diligent in her documentation, even as illness made her increasingly frail,” Robert Hardman wrote in an updated copy of Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.
“Edward came to see me,” Elizabeth wrote, referring to her private secretary, Sir Edward Young.
Hardman was moved by the late monarch's decision to meet with Young just days before taking her last breath.
“It transpires that she was still writing it at Balmoral two days before her death,” Hardman wrote. “Her last entry was as factual and practical as ever.”
When Charles ascended to the throne in 2022, his first speech as king celebrated his mother's global impact.
“It is mindful of the legacy of service and devotion to this country set by my beloved mother, the late Queen, that I deliver this, the first King’s Speech in more than 70 years," he continued.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Although Charles was speaking as a sovereign, he was able to reflect on their dynamic as mom and son.
"I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example," Charles continued. "Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today."
Elizabeth is the longest reigning monarch in British history — something Charles applauded as he transitioned into her role.
"In 1947, on her twenty-first birthday, she pledged in a broadcast from Cape Town to the Commonwealth to devote her life, whether it be short or long, to the service of her peoples," Charles reminded citizens.
"That was more than a promise: it was a profound personal commitment which defined her whole life," he added. "She made sacrifices for duty. Her dedication and devotion as Sovereign never wavered, through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss."
Prince William shared a similar sentiment in his first statement as the Prince of Wales.
"So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign," William wrote. "I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade."
"She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life," he penned. "I knew this day would come, but it will be sometime before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real."
Hardman was quoted by Tatler.