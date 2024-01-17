Queen Elizabeth Left Behind 2 Letters Before Taking Her Last Breath

“It was the last one that had gone up to the Queen before her death,” Hardman wrote in The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy. “Like all red boxes, it had just two keys, one for the monarch and the other for her duty private secretary.”

The note remained private, but the writer viewed it as a sign that Elizabeth was aware of her fate.

“We will probably never know what they said. However, it is clear enough that the Queen had known that the end was imminent and had planned accordingly. Were they final instructions or final farewells? Or both?” Hardman said. “Elizabeth II had been completing her own last pieces of unfinished business.”