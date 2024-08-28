Queen Elizabeth 'Knew Her Time Was Limited' Months Before She Passed Away in September 2022
Though Queen Elizabeth's death in September 2022 came as a shock to the public, a source claimed the famous matriarch knew her days were numbered.
"The truth is that Her Majesty always knew that her remaining time was limited. She accepted this with all the grace you'd expect. Her faith was everything to her. She told me she had no regrets," moderator of the Church of Scotland Dr. Ian Greenshields spilled to an outlet.
"I think there have been only two Sundays since I've been here — apart from Covid times — that she didn't come to church," Greenshields added.
Before Elizabeth died at Balmoral, she met with Greenshields.
"I had heard that the Queen had a form of myeloma — bone marrow cancer — which would explain her tiredness and weight loss and those 'mobility issues' we were often told about during the last year or so of her life," he continued. "The most common symptom of myeloma is bone pain, especially in the pelvis and lower back, and multiple myeloma is a disease that often affects the elderly."
While most posthumous stories about the mother-of-four are positive, Craig Brown stirred the pot when he discussed Elizabeth's 2018 meeting with Donald Trump in A Voyage Around the Queen.
"A few weeks after President Trump's visit, for instance, she confided in one lunch guest that she found him 'very rude': she particularly disliked the way he couldn't stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting," Brown told an outlet while promoting his book.
"She also believed President Trump 'must have some sort of arrangement' with his wife Melania, or else why would she have remained married to him?" he said of what the matriarch thought of the couple.
- Royal Sibling Deceit: Prince Edward and Princess Anne 'Quietly Supporting' Prince Andrew in Disgraced Duke's Royal Lodge Showdown With King Charles
- Sussex Homecoming: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Want to Come Home' to England But Are 'Going to Have to Apologize' to Royals First
- Prince Philip's Final Verdict on Meghan Markle: Late Duke Blamed Former Actress for Prince Harry Getting on Board With Idea of 'Megxit'
As a monarch, Elizabeth was expected to be apolitical, and Brown's claims implied the royal broke protocol.
"I think that this completely does, [disrespect her memory]. There doesn't seem any points or reasons for this to have come about," former royal gardener Jack Stooks said on GB News of the tale.
“To suddenly start claiming that about somebody who has passed without allowing them to defend themselves and say, ‘well, actually, hang on a minute, that wasn't quite what was said...'" he continued.
Throughout her reign, Elizabeth met with various other controversial figures such as Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“We know what the Queen was like as a person. We know that in her reign, she never put a foot wrong," Stooks noted. "So why would she suddenly get to a point in her life where she suddenly goes, ‘oh, let's put my foot wrong?’"
“It's not something she would do. It's just ridiculous," the former staffer added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Daily Mail spoke to Greenshields.