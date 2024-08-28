Queen Elizabeth 'Knew Her Time Was Limited' Months Before She Passed Away in September 2022

While most posthumous stories about the mother-of-four are positive, Craig Brown stirred the pot when he discussed Elizabeth's 2018 meeting with Donald Trump in A Voyage Around the Queen.

"A few weeks after President Trump's visit, for instance, she confided in one lunch guest that she found him 'very rude': she particularly disliked the way he couldn't stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting," Brown told an outlet while promoting his book.

"She also believed President Trump 'must have some sort of arrangement' with his wife Melania, or else why would she have remained married to him?" he said of what the matriarch thought of the couple.