Prince William & Prince Harry Respectively Criticized, Praised For Car Etiquette With Wives
Days after Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 on Thursday, September 8, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly put aside their highly-publicized differences, shocking onlookers as they stepped out together to mourn the late monarch.
PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE SPOTTED WITH PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE QUEEN'S DEATH
On Saturday, September 10, the "fab four," as they were once dubbed, paid their respects to the Queen at Buckingham Palace, greeting mourners and viewing the heartfelt tokens grieving citizens left at the gates of the famed London locale.
Yet amid their headline-making reunion — their first public outing since March 2020 — it seems one facet of this sentimental day has reportedly come under fire: William and Harry’s respective car etiquette.
As the royal couples left the event, a video went viral depicting the pair entering different vans. Although Prince Harry opened the door for Meghan, whom he married in 2018, his older brother failed to follow suit, as Middleton opened the door first.
“Prince Harry opening & closing the door for his wife,” wrote @princessmeghn, a popular fan page for Meghan on Twitter. “Princess Diana would be proud.”
Meanwhile, Twitter user @cherry_LA elaborated on the potential broader significance of this kind gesture. “Prince Harry always opens the door for his wife,” they wrote. “So happy they have each other in this dark time.”
GRIEVING PRINCE HARRY REFLECTS ON 'SPECIAL MOMENTS' WITH LATE 'GRANNY' IN TRIBUTE FOR QUEEN ELIZABETH II
The controversy surrounding their outing comes on the heels of the royal brothers and their families publicly addressing the Queen’s passing.
"On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute," William wrote in a statement shared to Twitter. "So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign."
Harry and Meghan also addressed the tragic event. "In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen — and in mourning her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," read a message appearing on the couple’s official website.