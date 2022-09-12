Prince William & Prince Harry Respectively Criticized, Praised For Car Etiquette With Wives

Yet amid their headline-making reunion — their first public outing since March 2020 — it seems one facet of this sentimental day has reportedly come under fire: William and Harry’s respective car etiquette.

As the royal couples left the event, a video went viral depicting the pair entering different vans. Although Prince Harry opened the door for Meghan, whom he married in 2018, his older brother failed to follow suit, as Middleton opened the door first.

“Prince Harry opening & closing the door for his wife,” wrote @princessmeghn, a popular fan page for Meghan on Twitter. “Princess Diana would be proud.”