Queen Elizabeth Had 'More Important' Concerns During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Explosive 2021 Tell-All Interview
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world with their 2021tell-all interview, but Queen Elizabeth was only focused on Prince Philip's health.
“The Queen, however, had more important concerns than her petulant grandson and his wife," Robert Jobson wrote in Catherine, the Princess of Wales.
According to Jobson, Meghan “took no prisoners” when discussing her in-laws.
While the Sussexes were telling their side of their infamous "Megxit" scandal, Philip was at King Edward VII Hospital as a “precautionary measure."
Three years after the interview aired, the royals are continuing to protect their peace amid health crises. OK! previously reported a source claimed Prince William doesn't want the Sussexes discussed while Kate Middleton undergoes cancer treatment.
"Kate’s still very much focusing on her healing, and they decided to create a firm boundary to protect her from all the stress and upset Harry and Meghan create, which understandably has a negative impact on her physical health, as well as her mental health," a source claimed.
"Kate and William have put a self-imposed ban on anything Meghan and Harry-related, as they take time out to enjoy some much-needed respite and family time," the insider continued.
Ultimately, William wants to prioritize Kate's well-being.
"William was sick and tired of seeing how triggered and anxious Kate would become every time Meghan and Harry would do or say something that negatively impacted them — no matter how subtle — and as soon as he suggested it, Kate agreed it was vital for them all," the source claimed.
Aside from considering Kate's feelings, experts claim the Prince of Wales doesn't want the Duke of Sussex returning to duties.
"It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold," Hilary Fordwich told an outlet.
"If anyone will relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge, who still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry," Fordwich claimed. "However, to this day, after the release of Spare and the Netflix serial, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done, and not done, it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother."
In Spare, Harry complained about William and painted the future king as ill-tempered.
"Prince William is the most unlikely royal to ever forgive Harry for all his despicable indiscretions," Fordwich claimed. "He is now very much seen and accepted as the family enforcer, taking on the hard-line ruler role of his grandfather, Prince Philip."
"Prince William is not as forgiving as King Charles and takes a much more hard-line approach to Prince Harry," Helena Chard stated.