Queen Elizabeth Had 'More Important' Concerns During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Explosive 2021 Tell-All Interview

According to a biographer, Queen Elizabeth was focused on Prince Philip's health during Prince Harry's 2021 interview.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first discussed their 'Megxit' scandal in 2021.

“The Queen, however, had more important concerns than her petulant grandson and his wife," Robert Jobson wrote in Catherine, the Princess of Wales.

According to Jobson, Meghan “took no prisoners” when discussing her in-laws.

While the Sussexes were telling their side of their infamous "Megxit" scandal, Philip was at King Edward VII Hospital as a “precautionary measure."