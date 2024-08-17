'Not a Pretty Picture': Donald Trump Dissed for 'Gross' Close-Up Image of His Overly Bronzed Face
Don’t get too close!
On Saturday, August 17, Donald Trump, 78, was bashed on X, formerly known as Twitter, after a zoomed-in photo of his face went viral.
The image showed off the father-of-five’s overly bronzed textured skin as he smiled in his classic navy suit and red tie.
In response to the image, social media users came after the former president for his looks.
“His face looks like the surface of the moon covered in bronzer,” one person penned alongside the image, while another dissed, “D--- dude, that's way too close. But you can see how really old he is. Scary.”
A third person stated, “That's not a pretty picture,” as another joked, “Oh man, now I'm gonna have nightmares tonight.”
A fifth individual simply declared, “That’s just gross.”
As OK! previously reported, on top of being bullied for his less-than-desirable appearance, Trump has been down in many 2024 presidential polls, which has caused him to spiral.
According to Trump’s former staffer Anthony Scaramucci, the Republican has been panicking over the possibility of being defeated in November.
"Trump psychologically is coming to grips with losing this election. He is growing darker as a result of it. Will be a rough 81 days," Scaramucci stated.
Former Republican political consultant Tim Miller also spoke about the future of the Trump campaign as Kamala Harris climbs in the polls while on the "The Bulwark Podcast."
"You just think about the last three weeks — he survives this assassination attempt, he believes, remember the discourse around the RNC, they believed they were on a glide path to victory, and that was a coronation-type event," he began.
"And so he has this near death experience, he thinks that he's on path to becoming the President of the United States again for the second time. In three weeks time he is now on maybe a closer path to jail than he is to the presidency," Miller continued.
He noted that although the presidential race is close, everything has "flipped" since Harris took over as the presumed Democratic nominee after Joe Biden dropped out.
In addition to Miller, Fox News columnist Andrew McCarthy also claimed Trump may be behind bars very soon.
"The Trump defense team has been trying to stave off sentencing. And the lawyers have what, in a normal case, would be real ammunition. On July 1, the U.S. Supreme Court held that presidents (including former presidents) are (a) presumptively immune from criminal prosecution for any official acts taken as president, and (b) absolutely immune if the official acts are core constitutional duties of the chief executive. The Court instructed that this immunity extends not only to charges but to evidence. That means prosecutors are not just barred from alleging official presidential acts as crimes; they are further prohibited from even using such acts as proof offered to establish other crimes," he explained.
"There is no denying that Bragg’s prosecutors used some of Trump’s official acts to prove their case. Indeed, they called as witnesses two of Trump’s White House staffers. Unsurprisingly then, Trump’s lawyers moved post-trial to have the guilty verdicts thrown out based on the high court’s immunity ruling. Further, they again argued that Merchan should recuse himself. On that score, they claimed the lucrative political work Merchan’s daughter has done for Vice President Kamala Harris should be seen as more significant now that Harris has replaced President Biden as Trump’s Democratic opponent in the upcoming election," he added.