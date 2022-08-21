Prince Andrew Hoping The Queen Can 'Influence' Prince Charles & Prince William As He Struggles To Earn His Way Back Into The Royal Family's Good Graces
Prince Andrew is doing his best to work his way back into the Royal Family's good graces — and he's starting at the top.
Andrew, who was recently stripped of his military affiliations and Royal patronages after he was accused of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre, is now seeking a new Royal position and he's calling on his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, to help get Prince Charles and Prince William on board.
Earlier this month, the Duke of York spent three days with Her Majesty at Balmoral in the Scottish Highlands. He was later joined by his daughters, as well as Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.
"He is a 62-year-old man and knows that he can’t spend the rest of his days sitting around at Royal Lodge in Windsor, walking his dogs and riding horses," a friend close to Andrew explained in a recent interview.
"He’s thinking about what he can do," the friend noted. "He has had discussions with the Queen about what he can do with his life. But there are also wider family discussions."
"He knows he let his mother down badly but he hasn’t been convicted of a crime," another source added. "He wants to try to establish a route back."
"He’s hoping the Queen can influence Prince Charles and Prince William, who see no way back for him," the source continued. "He wanted a few days alone with his mother to talk about his future."
As OK! previously reported, both Royals are determined not to let the disgraced Duke of York back into the spotlight after his reputation was ruined with scandal. A source spilled William would have "cut [Andrew] loose" from the family "a long time ago if it had been up to him."
"Andrew is desperate to rebuild his life and wants his titles back," the source continued. "But he is fuming with Charles and William for stopping his plans. He doesn’t want to talk to them. Battle lines have been drawn and this has put a cloud over Balmoral in the summer."
