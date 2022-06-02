Queen Elizabeth II Forced To Skip Another Event After Feeling Unwell At Platinum Jubilee

Still ailing.

Despite making an appearance with other members of the royal family at the traditional Trooping of the Colors birthday parade and military fly-past, Queen Elizabeth II made the decision to skip the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral scheduled to take place Friday, June 2, after feeling some "discomfort" at Platinum Jubilee festivities.

Her Majesty has suffered various health woes since last October, from battling COVID-19 to having increased mobility issues that left her unable to regularly walk her beloved Corgis on palace grounds.