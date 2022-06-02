Queen Elizabeth II Forced To Skip Another Event After Feeling Unwell At Platinum Jubilee
Still ailing.
Despite making an appearance with other members of the royal family at the traditional Trooping of the Colors birthday parade and military fly-past, Queen Elizabeth II made the decision to skip the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral scheduled to take place Friday, June 2, after feeling some "discomfort" at Platinum Jubilee festivities.
Her Majesty has suffered various health woes since last October, from battling COVID-19 to having increased mobility issues that left her unable to regularly walk her beloved Corgis on palace grounds.
"The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort," a spokesperson explained in a statement. "Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded not to attend."
The statement continued, "The Queen is looking forward to participating in tonight’s Beacon lighting event at Windsor Castle and would like to thank all those who made today such a memorable occasion."
ROYAL AUTHOR CLAIMS QUEEN ELIZABETH II IS EXHAUSTED BY 'SELFIE' REQUESTS' DURING PUBLIC OUTINGS
As OK! previously reported, Prince Andrew will also not be in attendance at tomorrow's church service due to health concerns. The Duke of York planned to make an appearance at St. Paul's Cathedral, but the embattled royal will no longer be able to be there after testing positive for COVID-19.
The news sparked concern for Her Majesty, as Andrew visited her this past week. However, a source claimed he was tested regularly and has not seen her since he popped positive.
QUEEN ELIZABETH POSTS TOUCHING TRIBUTE TO LATE HUSBAND PRINCE PHILIP ON FIRST ANNIVERSARY OF HIS DEATH
This is only one in a string of the Queen's recent cancellations. In early April, the monarch announced she was unable to make an appearance at the Royal Maundy service. Instead, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla Parker-Bowels took her place at St. George's Chapel.
The following week, the Queen was notably absent from Easter Sunday service. Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their older children Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6, and many other members of the royal family were spotted dressed in their Sunday best as they walked up to the chapel on Easter morning.