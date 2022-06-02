Prince William, More Members Of The Royal Family Enjoy Trooping Of The Color Without Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Photos

As the Platinum Jubilee festivities continue, members of the royal family were spotted gathering on the balcony together to enjoy the view on Thursday, June 2, but as expected, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were nowhere in sight.

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to participate in the celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, Her Majesty previously decided they would not be allowed to be involved in the traditional Trooping the Color appearance as the honor is limited to "Her Majesty, and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen."

Instead, photographers snapped several candids of the Queen alongside Prince William, Kate Middleton, and other members of the royal family as they watched the military fly-past featuring aircraft piloted by members of the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force at the end of Trooping the Color.