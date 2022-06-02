Prince William, More Members Of The Royal Family Enjoy Trooping Of The Color Without Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Photos
As the Platinum Jubilee festivities continue, members of the royal family were spotted gathering on the balcony together to enjoy the view on Thursday, June 2, but as expected, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were nowhere in sight.
Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to participate in the celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, Her Majesty previously decided they would not be allowed to be involved in the traditional Trooping the Color appearance as the honor is limited to "Her Majesty, and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen."
Instead, photographers snapped several candids of the Queen alongside Prince William, Kate Middleton, and other members of the royal family as they watched the military fly-past featuring aircraft piloted by members of the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force at the end of Trooping the Color.
PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE ARRIVE IN U.K. WITH CHILDREN AHEAD OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S PLATINUM JUBILEE
Scroll through the gallery below to see snapshots of the royal family enjoying Platinum Jubilee festivities.
Queen Elizabeth looked regal in baby blue as she took in the festivities alongside her son Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton. Their children Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6, seemed to squint in the sun, while their youngest, Prince Louis, 4, pulled a silly face.
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles — whom the Queen recently announced would take on the title of Queen Consort when Charles is assumes the throne — stood to her right as they watched the aircraft fly by them.
THE QUEEN'S DECISION TO NAME CAMILLA PARKER BOWLES AS THE QUEEN CONSORT MAY TANK THE ROYAL FAMILY'S POPULARITY, ROYAL EXPERT WARNS
Her Majesty and Prince George were all smiles for the cameras during the ceremony, while little Prince Louis still looked comically unamused by the festivities.
As the royal family gathered on the balcony to watch the fly-past, thousands upon thousands of eager onlookers also gathered just outside of the palace gates, hoping to catch a glimpse of the Queen.