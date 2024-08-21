OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Queen Elizabeth II
OK LogoROYALS

Queen Elizabeth Would Have Never Called Donald Trump 'Very Rude,' Ex-Staffer Fumes: 'Disrespects Her Memory'

Photo of Donald Trump and the royal family
Source: MEGA

A new book claimed Queen Elizabeth called Donald Trump 'rude.'

By:

Aug. 21 2024, Published 11:09 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A new book claimed Queen Elizabeth wasn't fond of Donald Trump during their 2018 meeting, but a former royal staffer is shutting down the claims.

Article continues below advertisement
queen elizabeth would never call donald trump very rude
Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth welcomed Donald Trump and Melania Trump to England in 2018 during his presidency.

"I think that this completely does, [disrespect her memory.] There doesn't seem any points or reasons for this to have come about," former royal gardener Jack Stooks told GB News.

“To suddenly start claiming that about somebody who has passed without allowing them to defend themselves and say, ‘well, actually, hang on a minute, that wasn't quite what was said...'" he continued.

Article continues below advertisement
queen elizabeth would never call donald trump very rude
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump often defends Queen Elizabeth in interviews.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, author Craig Brown discussed Trump and Her Majesty's time together in A Voyage Around The Queen.

"A few weeks after President Trump's visit, for instance, she confided in one lunch guest that she found him 'very rude': she particularly disliked the way he couldn't stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting," Brown told an outlet while promoting his book.

"She also believed President Trump 'must have some sort of arrangement' with his wife Melania, or else why would she have remained married to him?" he said of what the matriarch thought of the couple.

Article continues below advertisement
queen elizabeth would never call donald trump very rude
Source: MEGA

Historically, Queen Elizabeth is supposed to be an apolitical figure.

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth was expected to be an apolitical figure, meaning Brown's accusations aren't aligned with the royal's legacy.

“We know what the Queen was like as a person. We know that in her reign, she never put a foot wrong," Stooks noted. "So why would she suddenly get to a point in her life where she suddenly goes, ‘oh, let's put my foot wrong?’"

“It's not something she would do. It's just ridiculous," the former staffer added.

MORE ON:
Queen Elizabeth II
Article continues below advertisement
queen elizabeth would never call donald trump very rude
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle previously called Donald Trump 'divisive.'

Article continues below advertisement

In the past, the former president gushed over his time with Elizabeth shortly after his trip to Buckingham Palace.

"There are those that say they have never seen the Queen have a better time, a more animated time," Trump told Fox News.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the years, Trump has been vocal about his love for Elizabeth and disapproval of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to leave the royal fold.

"I would say — although she wouldn't show it because she's strong and smart — but I would imagine that broke [Queen Elizabeth's] heart," the former reality star told GB News' Nigel Farage.

"The things they were saying were so bad and so horrible," he continued, referring to the public rift between Harry and the royal family. "She was in her 90s and hearing this stuff. I think they broke her heart. I think they really hurt her."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Trump also recently complained about the Sussexes' antics while discussing his dad's ties to the royal family.

“What I can tell you is, my father had so much respect for the Queen, as did I," Eric told GB News. “My mom knew so many of them for years and had a great relationship with Diana."

“It’s a sacred institution. You can happily have those two [Meghan and Harry], we might not want them anymore, it feels like they’re on an island of their own," he continued. “You can always have bad actors in everything. You can have spoiled apples in every orchard."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.