Donald Trump Slams Prince Harry for 'Betraying the Queen,' Says He Won't 'Protect' Him If He's President
Donald Trump has been a vocal critic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for years, and the former president recently threw a few jabs at the Duke of Sussex in an interview.
Harry's visa application has been at the center of controversy after he revealed he abused substances in his memoir, Spare, and Trump made it clear that the prince's title won't shield him from Homeland Security if he were to get elected.
“I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed The Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me," Trump said while speaking to the Daily Express US at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Md., on Saturday, February 24.
The real estate tycoon's comments occured months after The Heritage Foundation lost their second lawsuit against Joe Biden's administration to publish Harry's immigration documents.
The conservative think tank claimed that Harry's history of drug use "generally renders such a person inadmissible for entry."
OK! previously reported Trump expressed an interest in wanting to debate the Duchess of Sussex.
"I'm not a fan of Meghan, and I wasn’t from the beginning. Poor Harry is being led around by his nose. And I think he's an embarrassment," Trump boldly stated.
"I think it’s sad," he continued. [The Queen] is a great woman. She’s never made a mistake… She’s had a flawless time. I don’t want to get into the whole thing, but I just have such respect for the Queen. I don’t think this should be happening to her."
Aside from the billionaire's disdain for the Sussexes, royal experts continue to wonder if Harry can maintain his lavish lifestyle in Montecito, Calif., due to the U.S.' strict immigration policies.
"At the end of February, there has been an agreement that all the documents for people who've come to live in America will be revealed, and that includes Prince Harry," Angela Levin said on GB News.
"Now the trouble is there, has he mentioned that he takes a lot of drugs? Have they allowed him to come in regardless or will they send him home to the U.K.? I mean, it's a huge thing," she continued.
Celebrities who publicly dealt with addiction have experienced their visa requests being denied, and The Heritage Foundation wonders if Harry's proximity to The Crown will result in him receiving special treatment.
"It's taking place in Washington by a judge and a decision will be made," the biographer explained. "So I think he should be quaking in his boots. It could make a for a very difficult situation."
"If we heard that he was allowed to go through, despite his blood taken, there would be a huge upheaval," she added. "Because there's quite a few well-known people who have been turned away from America because of their so-called criminal records."
The Head of U.S. Immigration Christi Jackson acknowledged the public's concerns in a statement.
"Anything that he has admitted to regarding drug use before the age of 18 should not affect his eligibility for a U.S. visa," Jackson stated.
"If he had admitted to drug use when he was over 18, in order for it to lead to visa ineligibility, the admission would have to have been a valid admission which means it cannot just be out in the news or written in their book," she explained.
"You have to show that the person has provided the definition and admitted to all essential elements of the crime while under oath," Jackson shared. "Making a statement in a book is not going to be considered a valid admission."