Late Queen Elizabeth Thought Donald Trump Was 'Very Rude' and Questioned His Marriage to Melania Trump
Former President Donald Trump often praises Queen Elizabeth, but a new book claims the monarch wasn't so fond of the former president.
In 2018, Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, traveled to the U.K. to meet with Elizabeth, and their interaction was documented in Craig Brown's work, A Voyage Around the Queen.
"Over the course of her reign, Her Majesty entertained many controversial foreign leaders, including Bashar al-Assad, Robert Mugabe, Idi Amin, Donald Trump, Emperor Hirohito and Vladimir Putin," the author wrote in a new article promoting his book.
"She may not have found their company convivial; upon their departure, she may even have voiced a discreet word of disapproval," he continued.
The royal family is expected to be apolitical, but Brown claimed Elizabeth was taken back by the real estate tycoon's behavior.
"A few weeks after President Trump's visit, for instance, she confided in one lunch guest that she found him 'very rude': she particularly disliked the way he couldn't stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting," Brown stated.
"She also believed President Trump 'must have some sort of arrangement' with his wife Melania, or else why would she have remained married to him?" he asked.
Following the dignitaries' 2018 gathering, Donald gushed over the time he spent with Her Majesty.
"There are those that say they have never seen the Queen have a better time, a more animated time," Donald told Fox News.
On the other hand, as OK! previously reported, the politician disapproved of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to leave the royal fold.
"I would say — although she wouldn't show it because she's strong and smart — but I would imagine that broke [Queen Elizabeth's] heart," the former reality star told GB News' Nigel Farage.
"The things they were saying were so bad and so horrible," he continued, referring to the public rift between Harry and the royal family. "She was in her 90s and hearing this stuff. I think they broke her heart. I think they really hurt her."
Despite Brown's allegations, Donald and his brood continue to defend The Crown against the Sussexes.
“What I can tell you is, my father had so much respect for the Queen, as did I," Eric Trump told GB News while discussing his dad's relationship with the royal family. “My mom knew so many of them for years and had a great relationship with Diana."
“It’s a sacred institution. You can happily have those two [Meghan and Harry], we might not want them anymore, it feels like they’re on an island of their own," he continued. “You can always have bad actors in everything. You can have spoiled apples in every orchard."
Brown spoke to Daily Mail.