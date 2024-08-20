Late Queen Elizabeth Thought Donald Trump Was 'Very Rude' and Questioned His Marriage to Melania Trump

The royal family is expected to be apolitical, but Brown claimed Elizabeth was taken back by the real estate tycoon's behavior.

"A few weeks after President Trump's visit, for instance, she confided in one lunch guest that she found him 'very rude': she particularly disliked the way he couldn't stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting," Brown stated.

"She also believed President Trump 'must have some sort of arrangement' with his wife Melania, or else why would she have remained married to him?" he asked.