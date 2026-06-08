Queen Latifah Flaunts Her Figure at 2026 Tony Awards After Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos
June 8 2026, Published 1:55 p.m. ET
Queen Latifah showed off her dramatic weight loss on the red carpet at the 2026 Tony Awards.
The rapper and actress, 56, attended the ceremony on the evening of Sunday, June 7, in a glistening Naeem Khan feather cape and long black dress.
Not only did Queen Latifah attend the glitzy event as a presenter, but she also graced the carpet to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Chicago.
2026 Tony Awards
Queen Latifah appeared in the 2002 film adaptation as Matron "Mama" Morton. The performance earned her an Oscar nomination.
She introduced the showstopping anniversary number before Tony winner Alex Newell delivered a rousing rendition of "When You're Good to Mama."
"At 30 years and counting, Chicago has proven to have more than just staying power," Latifah said. "And I count myself lucky to share in that legacy."
Then a star-studded version of "Cell Block Tango" took the stage, featuring Dylan Mulvaney, Whitney Leavitt, Adrienne Warren, Julianne Hough and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.
Finally, Tony Awards host P!nk delivered a jaw-dropping performance of "All That Jazz."
Queen Latifah made a similarly showstopping appearance on the red carpet while hosting the 2026 American Music Awards in May.
She was accompanied by her longtime partner, Eboni Nichols.
The couple has been linked since 2013. They share a 6-year-old son named Rebel, as well as another young child.
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A Dramatic Transformation
The Taxi star has been open about her weight-loss journey for decades as she attempts to challenge the stigma surrounding obesity.
Queen Latifah said her body issues started as a teenager, when she was told to lose weight during her early days on Living Single, which ran from 1993 to 1998.
"Why are you telling us this? We look like real people. We look like real women. We all look different. And those are the kind of things that come to you that can chip away at your self-esteem," she told Essence in 2021. "That's the kind of insensitivity that we're fighting against right now. That's the kind of shame planting that can destroy self-esteem."
Queen Latifah debuted as the new face of Weight Watchers last year for their comprehensive menopause program.
"Is it hot in here?" she said in the advertisement while showing off her dramatic new body. "Nah, girl, it's just menopause."
The star has spoken out about the "hormonal" and genetic causes of obesity that she has dealt with her entire life.
"I didn’t connect with this 'obese' word as applied to me. I just thought I needed to stop eating something and get in the gym," she said in 2021. "But it did wake me up in terms of it being not just a physical thing: This can be a genetic thing, a hormonal thing. Once you’re aware of that, then you can maybe do something about it."